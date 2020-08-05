south african music awards
Nobantu Shabangu
Aug. 05, 2020 07:06AM EST

Davido's album took the "Rest of Africa" award at this year's SAMAs.

Davido Wins a South African Music Award for ‘A Good Time’

Davido wins 'Rest of Africa' award at the South African Music Awards for his album 'A Good Time'.

Davido made history on the first night of the South African Music Awards, the biggest award show in SA music, by grabbing a win in the Rest of Africa category with his record-breaking album A Good Time. Congratulations from all over Africa have been pouring in on Twitter for the hitmaker who beat out popular nominee Sha Sha representing Zimbabwe, Isabel Novella from Mozambique, West African rapper PsychoYP and Nigerian smooth singer WurlD.

A Good Time has reached over a billion streams on all streaming platforms as reported by Columbia Records UK. Released in 2019 through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records and Sony Music A Good Time features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Naira Marley, to name a few.

For the first time ever, the SAMAs are running over four nights, streamed live on the virtual platform mymuze.com and the recording broadcasted on the popular cable TV channel MzansiMagic. The ceremony is hosted by actress and singer Dinoe Langa alongside comedian Donovan Goliath.

Other wins so far include Prince Kaybee scooping Best Male Artist of the Year, Benjamin Dube won The Best Contemporary Faith Music Album and the reputable Lifetime Achievement Award, Samthing Soweto walked away with the well-deserved Best Afro Pop Album for his record-breaking masterpiece Isiphithiphithi while the rapper K.O took home Best Collaboration Award for his single "Say U Will" featuring Nandi Madida. Lungisa Xhamela surprisingly walked away with the Best R&B Album trophy for My Heart to Your Soul. Fans have been voicing out their concerns about R&B sensation Elaine not taking the award.

Ami Faku is one of the artists who have performed at the ceremony, when she delivered a sultry rendition of her hit "Inde Lendlela". Each night of the ceremony takes on a different theme. Follow the live action under hashtags #ForTheKulture, #ForThaSoul and #ForTheRoots on Twitter.

Davido announced in July that he was going on a personal break following his fiancée's COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery. He has yet to respond to the win and over seven million of his Twitter followers.

