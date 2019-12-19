Watch Davido's New Video For 'Sweet in the Middle' Featuring WurlD, Naira Marley & Zlatan
A highlight from the recently released A Good Time.
Davido is rounding out his solid year with the new music video for "Sweet in the Middle," the latest single from his recent album A Good Time.
"Sweet in the Middle" features appearances from buzzing fellow Nigerians WurlD, Naira Marley and Zlatan, as they each go in over a Shizzi-produced beat.
The song's new music video, directed by Meji Alabi, follows the four acts as they ride ATVs and perform from an arid Lagos landscape before things turn into a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-style party.
Davido, Naira Marley and Zlatan all feature prominently in our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 list. Davido also recently announced his extensive 2020 North American tour dates.
His long-awaited sophomore album, A Good Time, also features the likes of Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Davido recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about the new album, what made "Fall" such a massive success, and much more. You can check out that video underneath.
Watch Davido's new music video for "Sweet in the Middle" featuring WurlD, Naira Marley and Zlatan below.
Davido - Sweet in the Middle ft. Wurld, Naira Marley, Zlatan youtu.be
Moments With: Davido youtu.be
