Davido Announces New Album 'Timeless'
After a hiatus, Davido has announced that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' on March 31st.
Davido has announced that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, Timeless, on March 31st. In an Instagram post, the Afrobeats singer shared a video that highlighted both reels of his career and poignant shots that showcased a more vulnerable, raw side of the megastar. In the caption, Davido drew inspiration from the biblical book of Ecclesiastes highlighting that there is a time for everything under the sun. The caption read:
“There is a time for everything.A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak & A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Preorder in bio."
Days before the album announcement, fans noticed that Davido and his team had cleared out their Instagram profile pictures, a cue that would turn out to point out the upcoming project. The past year has been tumultuous for the “Fall” singer. Following the tragic loss of his son, three-year-old, Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido has been on a hiatus — except for his performance at the FIFA World Cup — and has been silent on social media. The absence of the charismatic singer on social media triggered a frenzy among celebrities and fans, who shared that his absence was felt.
Over the past decade, Davido has garnered the support of fans with his personality and music style, which is a fusion of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, highlife, and recently amapiano. Over the course of his career, he has released several critically-acclaimed albums, including Omo Baba Olowo (2012), A Good Time (2019), and A Better Time (2020), which have all been commercially successful.
Davido - Timeless Album Trailerwww.youtube.com
Following the announcement, fans shared their excitement:
I don’t know the dates. But anything davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing davido like babe wey break my heart
— Bovi (@officialBovi) January 9, 2023
Only the Shekpe wey I hear don do me 😭😭 na una need album all I needed was shekpe 🤝#DavidoIsComing#Davidopic.twitter.com/5Jx3oUbXr8
— TIMESLESS Lyta 😮💨🤝💚 (@Lyta32974195) March 21, 2023
The Biggest and the greatest artist in Africa is back can’t finally wait for the classic album TIMELESS 🐐👑❤️🎶 #davidopic.twitter.com/F5t81l1fyF
— Timeless Dolapo (@DolapoShelter) March 21, 2023
