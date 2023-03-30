Davido Releases His Highly-Anticipated ‘Timeless’ Album
After months of anticipation, Afrobeats superstar Davido has finally released his fourth studio album, Timeless.
The album, which is the first since his 2020 album A Better Time, includes 17 tracks featuring music heavyweights like the legendary Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Skepta, The Cavemen, and more. The album also includes the smash hit “Champion Sound,” which features Amapiano frontrunner Focalistic.
Timeless is Davido’s first album following his long hiatus from the limelight. After the loss of his three-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke—and his social media pause—fans poured out love to the artist in droves. In many ways, Timeless is a sonic resurgence of the “FEM” singer, albeit in a more seasoned way. With Timeless, Davido peels back another layer to his artistry, showcasing his ability to evolve as an entertainer.
The album also arrives on the heels of Davido’s revelation that he had married longtime sweetheart Chioma Rowland. During an interview with actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, he said:
“Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready... I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I traveled. It was crazy. I’m married. A lot of different things but yeah, we are ready now to get back on the road. The album is out, it’s amazing.”
A day before the album’s release, Davido partnered with Spotify to release an exclusive trailer.
In a statement about the album roll out, Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Labels Partnerships Manager for West Africa, said that the platform was excited to support the album.
“This release is a much anticipated moment for one of African music’s greatest ambassadors of the digital era,” Okpala said. “Spotify is committed to providing a platform for global audiences to connect with African content and we are glad to support Davido as he achieves another milestone.”
Exciting things are in store for the Davido Music Worldwide boss, who also recently signed two new artists, Morravey and Logos Olori, to his DMW record label.
Stream the new album below.
Timeless
Timeless by Davido
Timeless by Davidomusic.apple.com