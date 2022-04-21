Davido Is (Finally) Coming To North America
The 'We Rise By Lifting Others' tour comes via Live Nation and Duke Concept and takes the Nigerian superstar to five cities across the US and Canada.
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Davido has announced a limited North American tour he'll be embarking on this summer. The 'We Rise By Lifting Others' tour comes via Live Nation and Duke Concept, a New York City-based event production company.
The 'Hayya Hayya' crooner kicks his tour off on June 16th, with a visit to Brooklyn's Prospect Park, and a visit to HISTORY in Toronto on June 17th. Next, the singer will perform at Boston's House of Blues on June 18th, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on June 23rd, with his final stop in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theatre on June 25th. Tickets go on sale on April 21st.
The US-born, Nigerian-raised Afrobeats artist is returning to his North American fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Davido had plans to take his third and most recent studio album 'A Better Time' across North America in 2020, but the pandemic dug its fangs into society and shut down all public music events. That did not slow down the singer's success at all, though. At the beginning of the month, FIFA announced that Davido -- alongside American R&B singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatar favorite Aisha -- landed their official song for the upcoming 2020 Soccer World Cup. The event is being held in Qatar this year, and the excitement is palpable as the music video for the single 'Hayya Hayya' reached over 2 million views within its first 24 hours.
We trust that the 'King of Afrobeats' will do a stellar job at translating African pride and music to audiences that may not be privy.
