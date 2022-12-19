Davido Returns to Limelight with Historic World Cup Performance
Davido recently made headlines when he returned to social media following a historic World Cup performance.
Nigerian megastar Davido recently made his return to the stage, performing at the Qatar World Cup closing ceremony.
The "Risky" singer joined Trinidad and Tobago's Cardona to perform the official World Cup anthem "Hayya Hayya,'" along with Qatari singer Aisha. The trio performed the song to a crowd of about 88,000 fans at Lusail Stadium. The closing ceremony, which was named "A Night to Remember," featured other musical acts like Puerto Rico's Ozuna and Democratic Republic of Congo's Gims.
Davido's much-talked-about performance at the Qatar FIFA World Cup came several hours before Argentina defeated France in a 4 -2 penalty shootout.
Several fans were elated to see that the Afrobeats superstar had resurfaced online and many shared their joy online after watching the singer's performance.
\u201cDavido\u2026.That\u2019s the Tweet \ud83d\udc51\u201d— Rinu Oduala \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd2b (@Rinu Oduala \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd2b) 1671373722
\u201c\ud83d\udc51 @davido \ud83c\udf0e.. We are so happy to see and watch you perform \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udfff\u201d— DJ Neptune #Greatness (@DJ Neptune #Greatness) 1671372985
\u201cMyself and the beautiful people of Osun love you @davido. We all watched your performance live and you put a smile on our faces. Thank you for representing the nation yet alone the state of Osun.\u201d— Gov Ademola Adeleke (@Gov Ademola Adeleke) 1671396310
The singer has been on a months-long break from social media, which started after the tragic loss of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who died in a drowning incident. Following his reappearance on social media, a photo of the singer alongside partner Chioma Rowland has amassed over 1.7 million likes, making it the most-liked Instagram post in Nigerian history.
