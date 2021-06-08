Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Recording artist Diamond Platnumz attends the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tanzanians Petition for Diamond Platnumz's Disqualification from BET Awards

Tanzanians have launched a petition calling for Diamond Platnumz to have his BET nomination rescinded because of his affiliation to the late President John Magufuli.