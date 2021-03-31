south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 31, 2021 12:18PM EST
Still from the 'Indlovu' official music video.

DJ Zinhle

Watch DJ Zinhle's Music Video F​or 'Indlovu'

South African award-winning DJ Zinhle has shared stunning visuals for her uplifting house single 'Indlovu' featuring Loyiso.

DJ Zinhle has officially dropped the much-awaited visuals for her latest single "Indlovu" featuring Loyiso. The music video comes after the 'Indlovu' single dropped in November last year. DJ Zinhle announced the release of the music video to her fans this Wednesday morning on Twitter and the video is already ranking up the views.

Read: Listen to DJ Zinhle and Loyiso's Uplifting New Track 'Indlovu'

The "Indlovu" music video features, Loyiso, the man behind the smooth, powerful vocals and keeps to DJ Zinhle's message of empowering women. The story follows a young female graduate who is struggling to find a job until she decides to quit applying and taps into her inner artist where she finds a career in the music industry. The video is a bold proclamation directed at young South Africans, especially women, who find climbing the career ladder difficult despite possessing the right academic qualifications. The music video immediately resonated with South African music fans as seen in this Twitter response.

DJ Zinhle who owns a female-only DJ academy stated that the song was about never giving up when it was released last year. She has been in the music industry for over a decade and holds a marketing degree. She rose to prominence through South Africa's loved television dance show Jika Majika. Her 2013 "My Name Is" single featuring dance music queen, Busiswa, caused her to gain ground in the house music scene. She has been churning hits ever since and won the "Pan African Artist of the Year" award at the 2020 Nambian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) for her dancefloor hit "Umlilo 2.0". The single featured amazing vocals from Mvzzle and Rethabile.

The "Indlovu" music video encapsulates the career journey and motivates everyone to keep grinding, singing and dancing.

Watch the "Indlovu" music video below.

DJ Zinhle - Indlovu ft. Loyiso www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
dj zinhle indlovu house south africa south african house african female djs south african music
Popular
Still from Jabu Nadia Newman's short film 'The Dream That Refused Me'

Jabu Nadia Newman Shares Visual Poem 'The Dream That Refused Me'

South African writer and director Jabu Nadia Newman has released an Afrofuturistic poetic film that reframes Black culture.

Jabu Nadia Newman has shared the short film The Dream That Refused Me which explores the current shifts taking place in South African Black culture. The Dream That Refused Me is a spoken word spectacle with visuals that intersect reality with the mythical space and cyberspace. The visual poem is but one chapter in a four episode series that dives deep into Black aesthetics, culture and ritual.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Anthony Nti's 'Da Yie' Has Become a Hit in Film Festival Circuits

Da Yie, a short film directed by 28-year-old Ghanaian Anthony Nti has emerged one of the most successful films of the extended awards season race.