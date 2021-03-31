Watch DJ Zinhle's Music Video For 'Indlovu'
South African award-winning DJ Zinhle has shared stunning visuals for her uplifting house single 'Indlovu' featuring Loyiso.
DJ Zinhle has officially dropped the much-awaited visuals for her latest single "Indlovu" featuring Loyiso. The music video comes after the 'Indlovu' single dropped in November last year. DJ Zinhle announced the release of the music video to her fans this Wednesday morning on Twitter and the video is already ranking up the views.
Read: Listen to DJ Zinhle and Loyiso's Uplifting New Track 'Indlovu'
The "Indlovu" music video features, Loyiso, the man behind the smooth, powerful vocals and keeps to DJ Zinhle's message of empowering women. The story follows a young female graduate who is struggling to find a job until she decides to quit applying and taps into her inner artist where she finds a career in the music industry. The video is a bold proclamation directed at young South Africans, especially women, who find climbing the career ladder difficult despite possessing the right academic qualifications. The music video immediately resonated with South African music fans as seen in this Twitter response.
DJ Zinhle is telling a very powerful and impactful story on indlovu video🙌🔥🔥.. Not everyone's success will come fro… https://t.co/tBZh7vTgg7— Mapule Traizer (@Mapule Traizer)1617200155.0
DJ Zinhle who owns a female-only DJ academy stated that the song was about never giving up when it was released last year. She has been in the music industry for over a decade and holds a marketing degree. She rose to prominence through South Africa's loved television dance show Jika Majika. Her 2013 "My Name Is" single featuring dance music queen, Busiswa, caused her to gain ground in the house music scene. She has been churning hits ever since and won the "Pan African Artist of the Year" award at the 2020 Nambian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) for her dancefloor hit "Umlilo 2.0". The single featured amazing vocals from Mvzzle and Rethabile.
The "Indlovu" music video encapsulates the career journey and motivates everyone to keep grinding, singing and dancing.
Watch the "Indlovu" music video below.
DJ Zinhle - Indlovu ft. Loyiso www.youtube.com
- Listen to DJ Zinhle and Loyiso's New Track 'Indlovu' - OkayAfrica ›
- Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle & More Earn SAMA Nominations While ... ›
- DJ Zinhle "Umlilo" feat. Mvzzle Rethabile - OkayAfrica ›
- DJ Zinhle x Dr Duda (featuring Lucille Slade) "Go!" - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music Launches Beats 1 'Africa Now' Playlist Show - OkayAfrica ›