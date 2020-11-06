south african music
Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 06, 2020 11:06AM EST
​Listen to DJ Zinhle and Loyiso's Uplifting New Track 'Indlovu'

Award-winning South African artist DJ Zinhle recruits fellow musician Loyiso on this smooth and uplifting track titled 'Indlovu'.

Award-winning South African musician DJ Zinhle has dropped her latest track titled "Indlovu" (translates to elephant in isiZulu). The smooth, upbeat and admittedly uplifting number features fellow South African musician Loyiso. The classic house track has an infectious synth soundscape that is signature to DJ Zinhle's incredible artistry. The beautiful mesh of varied instrumentals makes for an extremely joyful track whose lyrics seek to empower, encourage and help the listener gain perspective. Trust us when we say that this jam is a definite banger.

Speaking about her latest number, DJ Zinhle says, "For me, the song is about hope and not giving up. It's a timely message as the world is going through uncertainty, Loyiso delivers this message of hope in a gentle and impactful way." She goes on to add that, "I couldn't have chosen a better vocalist and talent for this single. Loyiso is a force and together we were able to create magic."

Echoing DJ Zinhle's sentiments about the song, Loyiso adds that, "I wrote this song with the thought of instilling faith in myself at this hard time in my life and to give myself hope that will be carried out to the rest of the world." He continues saying that, "I knew the moment I sent Sis Zee (DJ Zinhle) the idea she would take it to the next level and she added a part of herself in it that makes this song even more special to me."

"Indlovu" comes after DJ Zinhle released the vibrant track titled "Go" earlier this year with Dr Duda and Lucille Slade.

News Brief
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Passport of Prominent #EndSARS Activist Seized By Nigerian Immigration Services

Modupe Odele was on her way out of Nigeria for her birthday this week when she was arrested without reason.

Nigerian lawyer and outspoken anti Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) activist Modupe Odele's passport was seized by Nigerian immigration officials during the pre-boarding process of her flight out of the country on 1 November.

Odele, with the help of her comrades at activist group Feminist Coalition, has been providing free legal defense for peaceful protesters in Nigeria who are intimidated and arrested by law enforcement officers.

At the time of the disturbance, Odele tweeted, "I was stopped and my passport taken, some minutes before boarding the flight. No reason was given, other than 'you are under investigation.'" She then went on to say, "Holding on to my passport without giving me any reason for it is a breach of my constitutional right. I've not been informed of any investigation against me, I'm not running. I am here. Investigate. Ask me questions but do not continue to hold on to my passport with no reasons."

By Thursday, November 5th, Odele had still not been informed of why she was targeted. Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) spokesperson Sunday James told Pulse Odele's passport was seized not because of her ties to the #EndSARS movement, but rather a reinforcing of a 'restriction order'. James said, "When there is a directive from any agency of government not specific, we have to enforce either entry or restriction of entry by anybody who has been directed not to be allowed exit or entry and as a matter of fact, we cannot as a border management agency, allow anybody who has been restricted from leaving the country to go out and we cannot allow anybody who has been restricted from entry to enter." He went on to say, "So, it is a routine assignment and it has nothing to do with #EndSARS. We are the lead agency for the security management of the border. It has to do with the restriction order which we are duty-bound to enforce."

On Friday, Odele was instructed to collect her passport by 4pm. She requested an earlier time and was denied.

Some twitter followers hypothesised the risk of being detained over the weekend, as she would then only be allowed legal help come Monday morning.

Watch Ugandan Climate Change Activist Vanessa Nakate's Interview with 'Doha Debates'

Ugandan climate change activist, Vanessa Nakate, speaks about fighting climate change as an African, environmental racism and more in an interview with Doha Debates.