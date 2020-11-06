Listen to DJ Zinhle and Loyiso's Uplifting New Track 'Indlovu'
Award-winning South African artist DJ Zinhle recruits fellow musician Loyiso on this smooth and uplifting track titled 'Indlovu'.
Speaking about her latest number, DJ Zinhle says, "For me, the song is about hope and not giving up. It's a timely message as the world is going through uncertainty, Loyiso delivers this message of hope in a gentle and impactful way." She goes on to add that, "I couldn't have chosen a better vocalist and talent for this single. Loyiso is a force and together we were able to create magic."
Echoing DJ Zinhle's sentiments about the song, Loyiso adds that, "I wrote this song with the thought of instilling faith in myself at this hard time in my life and to give myself hope that will be carried out to the rest of the world." He continues saying that, "I knew the moment I sent Sis Zee (DJ Zinhle) the idea she would take it to the next level and she added a part of herself in it that makes this song even more special to me."
"Indlovu" comes after DJ Zinhle released the vibrant track titled "Go" earlier this year with Dr Duda and Lucille Slade.
Listen to "Indlovu" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Indlovu" on Spotify:
