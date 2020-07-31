Doja Cat Scores Top MTV VMA Nominations
Doja Cat is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Newcomer at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The MTV Video Music Awards announced the nominations for the 2020 Video Music Awards on Thursday, and women artists dominate the list and continue to break barriers.
Doja Cat's chart-topping single "Say So" has been nominated for Song of the Year. She has also been nominated for Best New Comer and Best Director for the "Say So" music video which was directed by American director Hannah Lux David.
This is the first time in the 37-year history of the VMAs that two women have been nominated for the Best Director category.
The colourful young artist, full name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, rose to fame in 2018 with her viral hit single "Moo" which was constantly featured on popular TikTok videos.
"Say So" got so popular that it caught the attention of Nicki Minaj who jumped on the remix. The hit remix caused Tik Tok pandemonium and placed her second on the Billboard charts. There's clearly no stopping Doja Cat. Earlier on in the year, the rapper was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop at the 2020 BET Awards.
Read: Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Rema & More Earn 2020 BET Award Nominations
Doja Cat shares everything with her fans and they were happy when she recently shared with them that she had contracted coronavirus and recovered.
Doja Cat is currently listed at number 36 on Billboards 100 Artist chart.
Revisit "Say So" and "Say So Remix" featuring Nicki Minja below:
Doja Cat - Say So (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Doja Cat - Say So ft. Nicki Minaj (Dance Visual) www.youtube.com
