Damola Durosomo
May. 04, 2020 09:49AM EST
Don Jazzy Returns With New Song, ​'Safe,' Featuring Falz

On their new track, the heavyweight artists encourage Nigerians to band together against coronavirus.

Veteran Nigerian artist Don Jazzy marks his return with his latest single "Safe," featuring Falz.

The track addresses the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, calling it the "enemy" and encouraging Nigerians to band together against it and keep the faith. "Corona be the enemy, omo your neighbor no be enemy," sings the artist on the mid-tempo track.

The mellow song was also produced by Don Jazzy and is the first collaboration between him and popular rapper Falz, who delivers two reflective verses, touching on COVID-19's impact.

It's Don Jazzy's first release in a while, and he couldn't have picked a more fitting time to return and release a song about unity. According to BBC Africa's live tracker, there have been over 2,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. A message of collective action against the further spread of the disease is much-needed, and the artists have found a creative way to deliver one with "Safe."

Listen to the track below.

Mavins, Don Jazzy, Falz - Safe (Official Audio) youtu.be

