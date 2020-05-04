Don Jazzy Returns With New Song, ​'Safe,' Featuring Falz

<p>Speaking about the <em>Africa Month</em> campaign and her curated playlist, Kidjo says, "African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country." Kidjo goes on to add that, "[Africa's] music ranges from <strong>Uum Kulthum</strong> of Egypt down to <strong>Miriam Makeba</strong> of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in-between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all of the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I've found with my fellow African musicians."<br></p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/angelique-kidjo-reworks-pata-pata-coronavirus-in-africa-music/"></a><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/angelique-kidjo-reworks-pata-pata-coronavirus-in-africa-music/" target="_blank">LISTEN: Angélique Kidjo Reworks Classic Song 'Pata Pata' for COVID-19 Awareness</a></em></strong></p><p>Nigerian superstar <strong>Davido</strong> says, "Yes, the world is currently in an odd place but I am staying positive and hoping for the best." He adds that, "It has given me a chance to enjoy some of the good things of life that work normally does not let me enjoy as much. For example, spending time with my family, especially my fiancé and son!" </p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
</script></p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-fiance-chioma-rowland-recovers-beats-from-coronavirus/" target="_blank">READ: Davido's Fiancé, Chioma Rowland, Recovers from Coronavirus</a></em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-fiance-chioma-rowland-recovers-beats-from-coronavirus/" target="_blank"></a></strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-fiance-chioma-rowland-recovers-beats-from-coronavirus/" target="_blank"></a></p><p>Just last month, <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/apple-music-streaming-local-south-african-music-amid-coronavirus-in-africa/" target="_blank">Apple Music launched its <em>Stream Local</em> initiative</a> as part of efforts to support South African artists during the coronavirus outbreak. Featured playlists include, among several others, Mzansi Hits, Mzansi House, Amapiano Lifestyle, Afrikaanse Treffers and Mzansi Soul as well as Essentials playlists from South Africa's biggest hip-hop artists <strong>Nasty C</strong>, <strong>Cassper Nyovest</strong> and many others.</p><p>You can access the <em>Africa Month</em> playlists via <a href="musics://music.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewMultiRoom?fcId=1508871282" target="_blank">mobile</a> or <a href="itmss://music.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewMultiRoom?fcId=1508871282" target="_blank">desktop</a> here. </p>
