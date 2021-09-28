music
Music
Zee Ngema
Sep. 28, 2021 11:31AM EST
Image: Music video still

Dua Saleh & Amaarae Rule the Cosmos In New Video for 'fitt'

Dua Saleh gives fans a peak into what to expect from the upcoming EP Crossover — and we're here for it.

Sex Education breakout star and artist Dua Saleh is back in the game with their latest music video for single fitt. The Sudanese-American actor and musician teamed up with equally talented Ghanaian-American whiz Amaarae to bring listeners a unique listening and visual experience to match.

The track comes off of Saleh's highly-anticipated upcoming EP, Crossover, set to drop on October 22nd. The EP is made up of, "7 songs that represent all the transitions happening in my life right now," the artist said in their announcement.

The outstanding visuals in the DayDay directed music video speak to the artist's fresh, exciting and experimental take on identity and the music that supports it. Alien babes, psychedelic lights and colors, and a confident, sultry Saleh make this the perfect way to get fans excited for their upcoming work.

Watch Dua Saleh's music video for fitt featuring Amaarae here.

Dua Saleh - fitt (with Amaarae) [Official Video] www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
dua saleh amaarae fitt crossover ep sudanese music ghanaian music sudanese-american ghanaian-american music
Music
(YouTube)

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (September)

Featuring Harmonize, Victoria Kimani, Khaligraph Jones and more.

These are the hottest releases from East Africa released in the month of September featuring exciting newbies like Silverstone Barz and Nviiri the Storyteller and superstar acts like Harmonize and Khaligraph Jones.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Jenna Cato Bass is Capturing the Horrors of an Unhealed Nation

The film marks the South African director's third debut and stride towards making a name for herself in the international film circuit.