Dua Saleh & Amaarae Rule the Cosmos In New Video for 'fitt'
Dua Saleh gives fans a peak into what to expect from the upcoming EP Crossover — and we're here for it.
Sex Education breakout star and artist Dua Saleh is back in the game with their latest music video for single fitt. The Sudanese-American actor and musician teamed up with equally talented Ghanaian-American whiz Amaarae to bring listeners a unique listening and visual experience to match.
The track comes off of Saleh's highly-anticipated upcoming EP, Crossover, set to drop on October 22nd. The EP is made up of, "7 songs that represent all the transitions happening in my life right now," the artist said in their announcement.
The outstanding visuals in the DayDay directed music video speak to the artist's fresh, exciting and experimental take on identity and the music that supports it. Alien babes, psychedelic lights and colors, and a confident, sultry Saleh make this the perfect way to get fans excited for their upcoming work.
Watch Dua Saleh's music video for fitt featuring Amaarae here.
Dua Saleh - fitt (with Amaarae) [Official Video] www.youtube.com
