heat of the month
Audio
Camille Storm
Feb. 27, 2020 12:31PM EST
Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha in "Gere" (Youtube)

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

Featuring Diamond Platnumz x Tanasha, Sauti Sol, Rayvanny, Sheebah, Victoria Kimani and more.

February has been dominated by familiar voices in East African music.

Here are our picks of the best East African songs of the month featuring Diamond Platnumz, Sheebah, Rayvanny and more.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna "Gere"

East Africa's most talked about couple of the moment, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, wowed fans when they released their long-awaited collaborative track "Gere." The music video went viral within a couple of hours and it isn't the least bit surprising—even though it's facing criticism for plagiarising Brazilian singer IZA's "Brisa" music video.

Sauti Sol "Suzanna"

Kenya's most popular music group Sauti Sol made a huge comeback this month with their new single "Suzanna." This track is their debut single under their new artist deal with Universal Music Group.

Sheebah & Fik Fameica "Tevunya"

Popular Ugandan acts Sheebah and Fik Fameica teamed up this month for a fiery club starter titled "Tevunya." The track is on course to be a major hit in the country with its upbeat, and catchy vibe.

Rayvanny "Teamo" ft. Messias Maricoa

Tanzanian hitmaker Rayvanny released a romantic love ballad titled "Te Amo" right in time for Valentine's Day. The song features Mozambican act Messias Maricoa, making it a potential crossover hit for the bongo-flava star.

Victoria Kimani "Sexy"

Kenyan popstar Victoria Kimani returned this month with a sultry afrobeats single titled "Sexy" and as expected she released provocative visuals to go with the bouncy new track.

TNT Kenya 'Class Clown'

Kenyan rap-duo TNT returned with a new banging single called "Class Clown". The duo consisting of Timmy Blanco and TwennyEight, drop fire bars as they boast about their apparent status and material success.

Otile Brown "Wine"

Popular Kenyan artist Otile Brown stays consistent with his newest release titled "Wine." The track has a more afrobeats-leaning sound and we must say we love this experimental side to the singer who usually offers bongo-flava bops.


Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.


From Your Site Articles
east africa east african music east african songs kenya tanzania uganda heat of the month
Audio
Photo: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers.

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month

Featuring Rema, Niniola x Femi Kuti, Tony Allen, 2Baba, Olamide, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML and more

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in February.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

The 19 Best South African Songs of the Month

Featuring Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa, The Big Hash, Nduduzo Makhathini and more.

Our list of the best South African songs of the month includes new singles that dropped in October, alongside those that were highlighted by getting the music video treatment.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
popular

Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.