The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month
Featuring Diamond Platnumz x Tanasha, Sauti Sol, Rayvanny, Sheebah, Victoria Kimani and more.
February has been dominated by familiar voices in East African music.
Here are our picks of the best East African songs of the month featuring Diamond Platnumz, Sheebah, Rayvanny and more.
Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.
Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna "Gere"
East Africa's most talked about couple of the moment, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, wowed fans when they released their long-awaited collaborative track "Gere." The music video went viral within a couple of hours and it isn't the least bit surprising—even though it's facing criticism for plagiarising Brazilian singer IZA's "Brisa" music video.
Sauti Sol "Suzanna"
Kenya's most popular music group Sauti Sol made a huge comeback this month with their new single "Suzanna." This track is their debut single under their new artist deal with Universal Music Group.
Sheebah & Fik Fameica "Tevunya"
Popular Ugandan acts Sheebah and Fik Fameica teamed up this month for a fiery club starter titled "Tevunya." The track is on course to be a major hit in the country with its upbeat, and catchy vibe.
Rayvanny "Teamo" ft. Messias Maricoa
Tanzanian hitmaker Rayvanny released a romantic love ballad titled "Te Amo" right in time for Valentine's Day. The song features Mozambican act Messias Maricoa, making it a potential crossover hit for the bongo-flava star.
Victoria Kimani "Sexy"
Kenyan popstar Victoria Kimani returned this month with a sultry afrobeats single titled "Sexy" and as expected she released provocative visuals to go with the bouncy new track.
TNT Kenya 'Class Clown'
Kenyan rap-duo TNT returned with a new banging single called "Class Clown". The duo consisting of Timmy Blanco and TwennyEight, drop fire bars as they boast about their apparent status and material success.
Otile Brown "Wine"
Popular Kenyan artist Otile Brown stays consistent with his newest release titled "Wine." The track has a more afrobeats-leaning sound and we must say we love this experimental side to the singer who usually offers bongo-flava bops.
