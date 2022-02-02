The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (January)
Featuring Zuchu, Alikiba, Bensoul x Bien, Harmonize and more.
Your favorite artists from East Africa started the year with a bang. Here are our best picks for the month of January.
Bensoul x Bien 'Thick Thighs'
Sol Generation artists Bien and Bensoul teamed up for a new banger titled “Thick Thighs.” The popular Kenyan singer Bensoul's phenomenal record "Thick Thighs" has become a fan-favorite since its release. He enlisted his label-head and Sauti Sol member Bien who added his own flair to create a memorable record.
Alikiba 'UTU'
Tanzanian singer and songwriter Ali Kiba released a new single this month titled "Utu." This dope record is one of the tracks in his newest body of work named Only One King. This is the bongo flava king’s fourth studio album and it touches many different genres keeping it exciting for a wider audience.
WILLY PAUL 'TOTO'
Kenyan hitmaker Willy Paul continues to show that he is a master at creating amazing pop records for the Kenyan market with his newest single “Toto.” This single comes after the release of his newest album, The African Experience, which features artists from different parts of the continent.
Zuchu 'Mwambieni'
Tanzanian bongo princess Zuchu dropped her first single of the year “Mwambieni.” The track produced by Mr Lg, has a class bongo feel taking her back to her roots. Her career has skyrocketed since being introduced by Diamond Platnumz as the newest member of WCB Wasafi and we cannot wait for her forthcoming new album.
Harmonize 'Mwaka wangu'
Popular Tanzanian act Harmonize started the year off right with his new single “Mwaka Wangu” which translates to “My Year.” This is an Inspirational song that, according to Harmonize, “encourages not giving up and believing that God is omnipotent no matter how much you are despised, how much you are insulted believe in your dreams you will succeed."
Ssaru ft Trio Mio & Timmy Tdat - Kichwa Tu (Official Music Video)
Kenyan rising star Ssaru partners up with Gengetone star Trio Mio and Dancehall artist Timmy T-dat for new track “Kichwa tu.” The track is an energetic banger that will easily take over the club circuit in the next months.
