Camille Storm
Jul. 29, 2021 11:38AM EST
(YouTube)

Nandy in 'Nimekuzoea'

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Nandy, Juicee Mann, Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz and more.

July featured an array of incredible releases from East Africa's pop royalty as well as promising newbies.

Juicee Mann 'KEJA' ft. Munyaxm, Nare & Boutross

Kenyan label and creative agency CCN Studios released their debut track this month titled "Keja" by Juiiceman featuring rappers Boutross, Munyakx and Nare. This laidback trap banger is perfect to vibe to on your party playlist right now.

Nandy 'Nimekuzoea'

Tanzanian songstress Nandy dropped a new single from her amazing Taste EP this month. The new track "Nimekuzoea," produced by Kimambo, is groovy and definitely more upbeat than her previous releases. The smash hit single was accompanied by a vibrant new music video shot in Soweto, South Africa.

Alikiba 'Jealous' ft. Mayorkun

Bongo flava legend Alikiba teamed up with Nigerian Afropop star Mayorkun this month for a new track titled "Jealous," an afropop love song produced by Yogo Beatz. We love this cross-regional collaboration and waiting keenly on that music video!

Diamond Platnumz ' IYO' ft. Focalistic , Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi

Tanzanian superstar and WCB Wasafi founder Diamond Platnumz dabbled in the trendy amapiano sound collaborating with fast-rising South African act Focalistic on this fiery banger titled "Iyo" featuring Mapara A Jazz and Ntosh Gazi. This is definitely the hottest track out of East Africa this month.

Benzema 'Freshy' ft. H_art the Band

Kenyan rapper Benzema teamed up with popular band H_art the Band on a new pop single called "Freshy." After going solo from Ochungulo Family, Benzema 's transition into a solo star has been successful with him dropping several mainstream pop hits in the last couple of months.

Anjella 'Sina Bahati'

Konde gang's first lady Anjella returned this month with a new bongo flava love song titled "Sina Bahati." This track is about a woman who fell in love with a man who later ran away from her and went to another woman and left her In pain.

Asum Garvey 'Shrapper Sum' EP

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Asum Garvey just dropped a full project titled Shrapper Sum, a shrap origin story of one of the sub-genres main flag-bearers. The fire project also features key players in the Nairobi scene like Baraka and Boutross.

