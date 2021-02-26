heat of the month
Spice Diana x Fik Fameica in "Ready"

The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Rayvanny, Siverstone Barz x Victoria Kimani, Spice Diana x Fik Fameica, and more.

The month of love featured an array of incredible releases from East Africa's pop royalty as well as promising newcomers.

Silverstone Barz x Victoria Kimani 'Africana'

23-year-old fast-rising Kenyan rapper/singer SilversTone Barz partnered with Victoria Kimani,to make one of the catchiest tracks released this month. Silverstone's hard-hitting bars coupled with Victoria's vocals on the hook make for an Afropop anthem for the girls.

Rayvanny 'Sound from Africa'

After several hit songs and amazing consistency over the years, Tanzanian bongo flava star Rayvanny finally dropped his highly anticipated debut album Sound From Africa this month. This new body of work has features from some of Africa's finest artists including Diamond Platnumz, GIMS, Innoss B,Zlatan Ibile, Kizz Daniel, Joeboy, Nasty C and more.

Arrow Bwoy 'Fashionsta'

Kenyan artist Arrow Bwoy released a new single this month titled "Fashionista," off his upcoming album. He celebrates the beauty of African women on this upbeat sizzler that's blended with lovely guitar melodies.

Spice Diana X Fik Fameica 'Ready'

Ugandan pop sensation Spice Diana continues her solid run with a new single "Ready" featuring popular rapper Fik Fameica. This collaboration is long overdue for the two peers who are steadily taking over in Ugandan music.

Nandy feat. Koffi Olomide 'Leo Leo'

Tanzanian bongo princess Nandy enlists Congolese legend Koffi Olomide on her latest track "Leo Leo." The two superstars blend Bongo Flava and Lingala this track which talks about trying to maintain a long lasting relationship between lovers.

