The Best East African Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Joshua Baraka, Boutross, Diamond Platnumz, Maandy and more
January is the start of a new year and is a time for fresh beginnings. Music lovers in East Africa were treated to a variety of new releases in the month of January, with a wide range of genres and styles represented. From soulful ballads to upbeat pop tracks, there was something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some of the best songs that were released by East African artists in January.
Joshua Baraka "Nana"
"Nana" is a beautiful and moving song by Ugandan singer and songwriter Joshua Baraka. It's moving up the Ugandan charts and even earned Joshua the cover of the ‘Made in Uganda’ playlist on Spotify. This positions this budding Ugandan artists as one of the most exciting East African acts to watch in 2023.
Boutross "Angela" ft. Juiiceman
Kenyan rapper and shrap pioneer Boutross is having an amazing start to 2023 with his new dancehall inspired track “Angela" — a fun, upbeat song with catchy lyrics and a lively melody. The song has become a staple at parties and events throughout the region and it is currently a trending audio in Kenya on Tiktok.
Diamond Platnumz - Yatapita (Official Music Video)
"Yatapita" is a love song that features a beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics.The song features Diamond Platnumz's signature style, including his smooth vocals and classic bongo flava style rhythms. The song's lyrics are about a man who is trying to win the heart of a woman and features themes of love, desire, and perseverance.
Maandy and Savara “Nitarudi”
Sauti Sol member Savara teamed up with buzzing female rapper Maandy on “Nitarudi.” The song is capture’s the dilemma of wanting to go back to a lover that previously hurt you. This refreshing collaboration from the two artists that is generation a lot of buzz on the charts.
BREEDER LW "Big Fat Cheque"
Breeder Lw is a talented rapper and hip-hop artist who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique and dynamic style. His latest single, "Big Fat Cheque," is a standout track that showcases his skills as a lyricist and performer. The song features a catchy beat and memorable chorus. Breeder LW’'s flow is smooth and confident, and he delivers his lyrics with a swagger that is impossible to ignore.
Rayvanny "Nitongoze" ft. Diamond Platnumz
"Nitongoze" is a new song by Tanzanian artists Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz. The song features the artists' smooth and melodic vocals. The chorus is sure to get stuck in your head as the artists sing about the ups and downs of falling in love. The instrumental arrangement is a blend of amapiano and Tanzanian bongoflava elements, creating a unique and energetic sound.
