The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring Boutross, Parroty, Nadia Mukami, Marioo x Harmonize, Coco Em and more.
April saw a myriad of new releases from some of East Africa’s most exciting emerging acts in different genres. Here are some of our favorites.
For more of the best music, check out our Ghanaian, South African and East African music lists here and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Boutross 'Kabla Mtindo' EP
Kenyan shrap pioneer Boutross dropped the Kabla Mtindo EP as a teaser project to ensure his fans don’t lack content to work with before his album Mtindo. This is his first EP in his catalogue. He has featured Ndovu ni Kuu , Xtatic , Swahili Papi, CKO, Shrap OG Jovie Jovv, Munyax, DEZ and Chinbees from Tanzania.
Donado Stone 'Noticed'
“Noticed” is a song written by Donado Stone that is part of his upcoming mixtape. The song, which acts as his second single from the tape, centers on love, infidelity, sex and forgiveness. On a similar theme to his first single “IGotU,” he tackles being in a romantic relationship with a woman who is already in a serious relationship with another man. He's negotiating with his love interest to leave the other guy and be his with support from his sexually crafted lyrics that are appealing.
Moreh ft. Parroty 'Kanuthu'
We have a major banger from Genge hitmaker Parroty titled “Kanuthu," this track is set to take over the streets and club scene with its catchy chorus.
Nadia Mukami ft Latinoh 'Zawadi'
“Zawadi” by Nadia Mukami featuring her new signee Latinoh is a song that looks to celebrate what or who we love as we look at them as a gift. It can be a sibling, a child, a parent, a friend, a colleague, or even a lover. Nadia Mukami, who is a new mom, chooses to celebrate her child and refers to her as a gift.
Marioo ft. Harmonize 'Naogopa'
Tanzanian fast-rising recording artist Marioo is back again with another afro-bongo banger titled “Naogopa.” He joins forces with Konde Gang boss Harmonize for this romantic bongo flava track produced by Abbah that talks about a man who is afraid his woman does not love him back.
Coco Em 'Land (Black) First' feat Sisian & Kasiva
Nairobi-based DJ and producer Coco Em released her new EP Kilumi this month. Her new single “Land {Black) First” featuring Sisian and Kasiva is a potent lyrical statement of protest against structures of power and supremacy. Combining spoken word, droning bass and percussion that seems to cut and twist through the air, it hums with heat, energy and tension.
- The 20 Best East African Songs of 2021 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (March) - OkayAfrica ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›