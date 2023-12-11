The Best East African Songs of 2023

In 2023, East Africa witnessed a surge of mega-pop hits, showcasing how the region's artists are continuously pushing boundaries and innovating their musical styles. The R&B scene in Kenya and Uganda experienced a significant boost, with emerging talents such as Mauimoon, Maya Amolo, and Xenia Manasseh leaving an indelible mark through groundbreaking projects. Spotify's collaboration with COLORS in Kenya further amplified the vibrant alternative R&B scene on a global scale.

This year saw a wave of newcomers dominating the charts, including Uganda's Joshua Baraka, Kenya's Boutross, and Sofiya Nzau, who created viral moments with genre-bending renditions that captivated audiences worldwide.

The heavyweights of the region didn't disappoint either. Sauti Sol's Bien had a remarkable year, releasing his highly anticipated Alusa, Why Are You Topless?' album, featuring mega-hits like "My Baby" with Ayra Starr and "Too Easy" with DJ Edu. This solidified Bien as one of East Africa's most bankable stars. Kenyan rap group Wakadinali also made waves with their Ndani Ya Cockpit 3 tape, topping charts organically and translating their street credibility in Nairobi into digital success on streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Wasafi Record titans Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu continued their reign in the Bongo Flava space, consistently amassing millions of views with each release. Tanzania witnessed the rise of other notable hitmakers like Chinoo Kidd, Jay Melody, and Phina.

The year 2023 showcased the versatility, exportability, and ingenuity of East African artists, bringing attention to talents from countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. These nations have emerged as key players in Africa's burgeoning music scene. The new wave artists from East Africa are breaking boundaries by blending local and international sounds, collaborating with global producers and artists. With the positive foundations laid, vibrant local scenes burgeoning, and a robust momentum in play, 2024 is shaping up to be an exceptionally momentous year for the region.

Read ahead for The Best East African Songs of 2023.

Zuchu "Utaniua" East Africa's most dominant female pop star, Zuchu, once again proved her musical prowess with the enchanting track "Utaniua." She delivers a mesmerizing performance in this heartfelt ballad, showcasing not only her exceptional vocal talent but also a profound emotional depth. As a clear standout, "Utaniua" captures the hearts of listeners with its soul-stirring lyrics and the raw vulnerability conveyed through Zuchu's delivery. The song has resonated widely, garnering acclaim and reinforcing her status as one of the region's most accomplished and promising artists. With its haunting melody and powerful storytelling, "Utaniua" undeniably marks one of the unforgettable highlights of the year, affirming that Zuchu has not disappointed in 2023.

Shaffy "Bana" feat. Chriss Eazy In October, Rwandan artist Shaffy made a significant impact with the release of the hit song "Bana," featuring Chris Eazy. The masterpiece of an Afropop track not only breathed new life into Rwanda's music scene but also contributed to more continentall recognition of Rwandan musical talent. "Bana" is the kind of song that effortlessly lifts spirits, evident in its soaring popularity as it approaches 3 million views on YouTube in just a month. With its irresistible replay value, it stands out as one of the most noteworthy releases of the year from these two Rwandan music titans, resonating widely and easily earning the love of listeners from various backgrounds.

Wakadinali "Sikutambui" Kenyan rap group Wakadinali had a high note this year with their hit song "Sikutambui" from the Ndani Ya Cockpit 3 album. The energetic track, a standout on the airwaves, came to life in a visually compelling video that showcases the group's undeniable charisma. The "Sikutambui" music video quickly gained traction, trending at number one on YouTube's Kenyan music charts. The video's simplicity allowed Wakadinali's authenticity and passion for their craft to shine through. Additionally, Wakadinali claimed the title of the most streamed artists on Spotify in Kenya in 2023, showing the chokehold they currently have on their national audience. This recognition not only cements their position as one of the most exciting and influential acts in the Kenyan hip-hop scene.

Diamond Platnumz "My Baby" feat. Chike Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz brought us the enchanting "My Baby (Remix)," a captivating collaboration featuring the soulful voice of Nigerian singer Chike. This beautiful rendition has swiftly gained popularity becoming a contemporary classic of sorts. Diamond Platnumz continues to innovate his unique musical style, consistently delivering hit songs as he keeps dominating the region as East Africa’s most popular artist.

Boutross "Angela" feat. Juicee Mann Kicking off the vibrant year, Kenyan rapper and shrap pioneer, Boutross, electrified the music scene with the release of his track titled "Angela" in January. Combining dancehall influences with his signature ‘shrap’ style, Boutross crafted a record that instantly captivated audiences far and wide. The infectious energy and pulsating beats of "Angela" quickly transformed it into an anthem, making it an essential addition to playlists at parties, clubs, and events throughout the region. The remix, which enlisted Nigerian hitmaker 1da Banton and Jamaican dancehall legend Konshens, helped catapult the song further and it swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms, particularly on TikTok, where it sparked a viral dance challenge that took Kenya and beyond by storm.

Bien & Dj Edu "Too Easy" Bien, the Kenyan hitmaker who is also part of the award winning group Sauti Sol, graces this year's list with his chart-topping single, "Too Easy," which he released together with UK-based Kenyan DJ Edu. This Afro-soul and R&B-infused track effortlessly captures the euphoria of falling in love and the innate connection that binds two souls that are meant to be. The expert production elevates the song with a lively afro-fusion beat, making it a standout track in his new solo album, Alusa, Why Are You Topless? Bien's personal inspiration adds a touch of authenticity to this dynamic and energetic anthem, making "Too Easy" one of the best tunes to come out of East Africa this year.

Addis Legesse "Ewedishalew" Ethiopian singer Addis Leggesse made a major return with his latest ballad, "Ewedishalew." The award-winning hitmaker, renowned for his 2022 favorite "Enja," continues to deliver excellence with this beautiful romantic composition, as "Ewedishalew" seamlessly tugs at heartstrings through its sweet melodies and emotionally resonant lyrics. With his soul-stirring vocals and poetic expressions, Addis Leggesse creates a connection that goes beyond language barriers, enabling anyone to appreciate the beauty of Ethiopian music.

Xenia Manasseh "Wild Ride" Kenyan-Ugandan songstress Xenia Manasseh, known for her soulful R&B, enthralled a global audience with her rendition of "Wild Ride" for COLORS in October. Against a backdrop of sleek guitar melodies and a crisp rhythm, Manasseh's graceful vocals intricately explore the theme of progress post-romantic relationships. This performance follows the positive reception of her latest Love/Hate EP, further solidifying her presence as a dominant force in the Kenyan and African R&B scene. As she continues to carve her musical path, Xenia's new album and COLORS performance reinforce her local prominence and signal towards forthcoming global acclaim.

Jux "Enjoy" feat. Diamond Platnumz In a momentous collaboration, Tanzanian musical favorites Juma Jux and Diamond Platnumz unveiled their eagerly awaited song, "Enjoy." This track is a celebration of life's pleasures, sending a powerful message about the challenges of constantly seeking the right partner, a journey often fraught with pain and disappointment. The protagonist in the song reaches a pivotal decision to take a hiatus from relationships, choosing instead to savor the joys of life, recognizing its brevity. With this release, Jux and Diamond Platnumz have not only created a big moment in Tanzanian music but have also delivered a resonant anthem about living life to the fullest.

Zerb "Mwaki" feat. Sofiya Nzau Kenyan vocalist Sofiya Nzau achieved viral stardom this year with her vocal performance on the track "Mwaki," a track by Brazilian electronic music producer Zerb. Her enchanting vocals, coupled with lyrics in the Agikuyu language, sparked a TikTok frenzy, igniting discussions about the emergence of a potential "kikuyu-house" phenomenon, a unique blend that garnered widespread enthusiasm among Kenyan music enthusiasts. The track received resounding support from both the local music community and industry insiders, drawing parallels to the global impact of South Africa's "Jerusalema" in 2020. "Mwaki" is not only making waves in Kenya but has also resonated across borders, reaching audiences in Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, and the United States. Securing an impressive fourth position on Beatport's Afro House Top 100 chart—a testament to the track's international acclaim. Sofiya Nzau's signature fusion of techno and amapiano has propelled her into the spotlight locally, marking just the beginning of her ascent.

Joshua Baraka "NANA" The infectious rhythms of Joshua Baraka’s “Nana” captured the hearts of music fans in Uganda and beyond, earning the artist the number one spot on the nation’s music charts earlier in the year. With "Nana," Baraka solidified his position as a rising star in the East African music scene. The modern dancehall track seamlessly fuses Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae elements to create a sound that is both infectious and empowering."Nana" eventually secured its place as the number one song on both the Apple Music Top 100 Uganda chart and Audiomack Uganda chart, as well as being the most Shazamed track in Uganda. Enlisting King Promise, Bien and Joeboy on the track’s ensuing remix further catapulted the song into global success and provided Joshua the cross-continental platform to present his new EP titled Growing Pains. As we move into 2024, Joshua is set to be the next big act out of the region.

MAUIMØON "SUPAHAWT" Ugandan artist MAUIMØON shines through in his track "Supahawt," a dynamic and lively rhythm that skillfully fuses African beats with contemporary electronic sounds. MAUIMØON's velvety and soulful vocals effortlessly weave into the vibrant beats, resulting in an electrifying musical fusion. The artist's project, From Uganda With Love, had an undeniable impact and garnered widespread recognition, catapulting MAUIMØON to the esteemed title of Apple Music: East Africa Up Next Artist. From Uganda With Love stands out as one of the finest R&B endeavors from this side of the continent this year, underscoring MAUIMØON's significant influence on the current alternative and R&B music scenes.

Element EleéeH "FOU DE TOi" feat. Ross Kana& Bruce Melodie Renowned Rwandan producer and songwriter Element EleéeH, has consistently showcased his talent in crafting hit songs for both local and international artists and he made waves again with his latest offering, the thrilling "FOU DE TOi." Collaborating with Ross Kana and Bruce Melodie, Element EleéeH brings a new dimension to his musical repertoire with this single. The track stands out as one of the biggest hits from Rwanda this year, and the music video was also praised for showcasing the traditions of Element EleéeH home nation.

Bensoul & Bien "Navutishwa" Bensoul's remarkable album, The Lion of Sudah, showcased his versatility and profound admiration for Africa's diverse rhythms, seamlessly blending genres like R&B, reggae, afrobeats, and soul with traditional African elements. In "Navutishwa," produced by So Fresh, a fusion of laid-back Rhumba beats accompanies the tale of two lovers sharing a moment over a shared smoke—a metaphor for the joy and bliss in romantic connections. Bensoul and Bien's verses eloquently convey the potency of physical touch as a love language, emphasizing its role in fostering intimacy. Together, these elements contribute to the immersive sonic journey that defines The Lion of Sudah album, solidifying Bensoul's position in Kenyan pop.

Vinka "Bailando" Ugandan artist Vinka's "Bailando" is a vibrant dance track that skillfully blends Afropop and dancehall beats. Encouraging listeners to let loose and dance without inhibition, the song perfectly encapsulates the dynamic spirit of Vinka's artistry. Vinka consistently raises the bar across the East African music scene, and "Bailando" stands out as one of the top pop releases from Uganda this year.

Nyashinski "Perfect Design" Kenyan rap heavyweight and former member of the legendary Kleptomanix group, Nyashinski, stole the spotlight with his hit "Perfect Design" this year. Nyashinski continued his trend of writing reflective lyrics in this single, exploring themes of personal growth and the quest to discover one's path and identity, proving once again his skill at delivering music that resonates with a wide audience. He finished off the year as one of Kenya’s top streamed artists of 2023.

Harmonize "Single Again" Tanzanian bongo flava star Harmonize maintained his 'bongo-piano' streak with the upbeat track "Single Again." Through heartfelt lyrics sung in English, Harmonize reflects on the challenges of moving on after a relationship. With its catchy beat and Harmonize's smooth vocals, "Single Again" quickly became a fan favorite in Tanzania. Adding to its popularity, the song stayed alive in the charts for most of the year, fueled by remixes featuring Nigerian hitmaker Ruger and South African act Nkosazana Daughter. Another notable remix featured Tanzanian artist Marioo, contributing to the song's widespread popularity within and beyond Tanzanian borders.

King Saha & Feffe Bussi "Pretty Pretty (Remix)" Ugandan artists Feffe Bussi and King Saha united for the remix of the chart-topping hit, "Pretty Pretty." Building on the success of the original version, the remix showcases the harmonious blend of King Saha's vocal prowess and Feffe Bussi's lyrical finesse, resulting in a Ugandan pop banger. The collaborative effort skyrocketed in popularity, captivating the hearts of Ugandan pop enthusiasts. The remix not only breathed new life into the original but also attested to the dynamic synergy between these two talented artists.

Theecember "Uransaza" Theecember, a rising talent in the Burundian R&B and Afropop scene, dropped the delightful "Uransaza." Produced by the renowned Nigerian music producer Ozedikus, the track marked a pivotal moment for Theecember, who first gained recognition with a viral freestyle over Pheelz's "Finesse" back in 2022. The infectious appeal of "Uransaza" showcases Theecember's evolving musical prowess, positioning him as one of the most promising Afropop acts to watch from the region in 2024.