The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (October)
Featuring Harmonize, Nikita Kering, Octopizzo x Buruklyn Boyz and more.
October saw a number of stellar releases from East African acts. Here are our favorites.
Nikita Kering “Oh Yah”
Kenyan hitmaking songstress Nikita Kering returned this month with a new single “Oh Yah." The song is part of her forthcoming album, dubbed The Other Side, which still has an unconfirmed release date. The album is a continuation of her 7-track EP, A Side of Me, released in 2021 and included bangers such as “Never Let You Go,” “Better Than Ever,” and “Tragedy.”
Harmonize feat. Abigail Chams "Leave Me Alone"
Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist Harmonize returns with a new single titled “Leave Me Alone,” featuring Abigail Chams. The two artists seem to have a great chemistry in the studio as this is the second banger they have released together following their last hit “Closer” that came out two months ago.
Lafrik “Ndakhuyanza”
Rising Kenyan band Lafrik Music builds the momentum of what to expect from their forthcoming album with their first song “Ndakhuyanza” which translates to "I Love You." The song's percussive tempo, the signature African thumb piano and the choral arrangements set the mood while the band embodies Zilizopendwa creating a nostalgic feeling reminiscent to the 70s East African songs.
Mbosso 'Khan' EP
Wasafi label artist Mbosso gave us a EP titled Khan this month. It contains a total of six songs with features from the likes of South African acts Alfakat and Costa Titch, Congolese artist Ya Levis and his label boss, Diamond Platnumz. The project is a romantic blend of bongo flava, amapiano, zouk and Afropop.
OCTOPIZZO "No Signal" feat. Buruklyn Boyz
Kenyan rap OG Octopizzo teamed up with budding drill duo Burukyln Boyz this month on the track “No Signal.” This single is a bonus track off his new album Lamu Nights ,a 10-song record that follows up his 2021 album, Fuego. The album features collaborations with other notable Kenyan acts like Lisa Oduor, Wendy Kay, Jivu, and Okello Max.