The 8 Best East African Songs of the Month (July)
Featuring Zuchu, Bien (of Sauti Sol), Harmonize x Spice, Julixn Drizzle, and more.
Here is our selection of the hottest projects that came out of East Africa in July.
Zuchu 'Fire'
Tanzanian bongo flava top female artist & singer Zuchu has released a brand new romantic hit songs titled “Fire.” In the song she sings about wanting a love that’s as hot as fire. This track is off her new project titled 4.4.2.
Bien 'Inauma'
Kenyan pop star recording artist Bien, a member of the popular all-boy band Sauti Sol,released a fresh single “Inauma.”Inauma is a Swahili word translated as “it hurts.” The song offers commentary on the current political climate. In Biens words, “Those who are supposed to work for us have been working against us for the longest time. We shall no longer sit on the sidelines and watch them ruin our country. A lot of young people are fed up and want to see change in the politics, systems and governance of the country. We have the majority vote and can work together to help build a better future for our children and generations to come.”
Harmonize ft. Spice 'Miss Bantu'
Harmonize, the bongo flava star, delivers a smooth, laidback joint titled “Miss Bantu” featuring Queen of Dancehall and Jamaican super star, Spice, one of the most prominent dancehall names in the world.
Julixn Drizzle 'Nimefika'
Upcoming Kenyan artist Julixn Drizzle released his new album titled Nimefika. The project follows The Worst, which received favorable reviews and support on local platforms. Nimefika is full of mellow and fast-paced songs to create a euphoric feeling among listeners including the popular “Bomb Ni Bomb” single.
Mi$tak & Ouma Wa Mafegi 'Raha'
Fast rising artists Mi$tak and Ouma Wa Mafegi released their joint project RAHA this month. With 14 tracks and no features, the two Kilimani rockstars portray their diverse sound, flow and fluidity while providing listeners with a euphoric experience throughout their journey. With production from FK and Lilsirr on songs like “What To Do” and “Hizi Ni Gani” respectively, it's quite clear that the two aritstswere searching for a somewhat new sound yet still appealing to their ear and that of the listener.
Parroty feat. Naiboi “Zimenyilo”
Parroty features top celebrated artist Naiboi on this fresh jam to give us another party anthem to vibe to. “Zimenyilo” is a new sheng word which means “nice.” The song is produced by Jegede on the Beat.
Le Ru 'The Ride'
The Ride EP seamlessly plays out an interlude of a romance between Le Ru and a lover, which sets a tone of lust that leads to love and betrayal, wrapped around a silver lining; a breath of fresh air. Le Ru is in a dance with the past, present, and future but she will eventually have to decide what is best for her. “New Flex” represents a new day, a breath of fresh air, self-discovery, and hopefully self-love and growth.
