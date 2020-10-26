heat of the month
Camille Storm
Oct. 26, 2020 01:27PM EST
(Youtube)

Zuchu in "Nobody"

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Nadia Mukami, Zuchu x Joeboy, John Blaq and more.

October featured an array of incredible releases from East Africa's pop royalty as well as promising newbies.

Nadia Mukami 'African Popstar' EP

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami finally dropped her long-awaited African Popstar EP this month featuring big East African names like Marioo , Sanaipei Tande, Khaligraph Jones and more. In this project she expands her audience and sound by working with new producers to create a unique sound in every track.

John Blaq 'Don't Be Like'

Uganda's finest singer John Blaq has released a new hit banger dubbed "Don't Be Like" this month. The African Bwoy has never disappointed his fans ever since he broke into the Ugandan scene and this dance-ready afro track proves just that.

Zuchu ft. Joeboy 'Nobody'

Zuchu is undeniably Tanzania's freshest and most promising new artist. After being signed to Diamond Platnumz prestigious Wasafi Records, she has been topping charts with various hit records. Her newest "Nobody," features Nigerian pop star Joeboy, and the two come together to create a sensational blend of Bongo flava and Afrobeats rhythms.

Ayrosh 'Fire'

Kenyan folk-fusion artist Ayrosh released a brand new EP, titled Fire, which offers sensual R&B in the native Kikuyu language which is a breath of fresh air in the Kenyan scene at the moment.

Nandy Ft. Billnas 'Do Me'

Tanzanian bongo princess Nandy dropped a new track "Do Me" featuring her fiancé, rapper Billnass. In the track they sing about their intense love for one another further showing why their steamy affair has been of so much interest to the Tanzanian public.

Arrow Bwoy 'Chu Chu'

Popular Kenyan hitmaker Arrow Bwoy stays consistent with the release of his new banger titled "Chu Chu". is a catchy party starter and is carried by a groovy afrobeats instrumental.

