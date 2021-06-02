The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (May)
Featuring Bensoul, Brian Simba , Nadia Mukami, Rayvanny and more.
May featured an array of tantalizing releases from East Africa's music heavyweights as well as exciting newcomers. These are our picks below.
Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.
Bensoul 'Stereo'
Highly talented Kenyan singer and songwriter Bensoul dropped another major single this month titled "Stereo." This mid-tempo hit song is off his new trending studio EP, Medicine EP, that tells stories based on love, desire and the pursuit of forever.
Brian Simba 'Temptation' ft. The Only1Pabo
Tanzanian rap star Brian Simba is back after a short hiatus and he is already making major waves with his newest single "Temptation." The track is super catchy, with a jazzy-hiphop feel and he raps smoothly about his attraction and desire for a certain lady.
Nadia Mukami 'Nipe Yote'
Kenyan popstar Nadia Mukami returned this month with another track titled "Nipe Yote" — a sultry Swahili banger in which she praises her love for her man.
Spice Diana & Nince Henry 'Body'
Ugandan rising stars Spice Diana and Nince Henry finally released their new single together after weeks of teasing the public. "Body" is a sultry afro track where they serenade each other with romantic lyrics sung in English and Luganda.
Anjella 'Nobody'
On this sweet bongo flava love song Konde music artist Anjella sings that no one will ever love her man as much as she does and nobody will interfere with their love.
Rayvanny 'Kelebe' ft. Innoss'B
Tanzanian superstar artist Rayvanny teamed up with popular Congolese star Inoss' B for "Kelebe," an upbeat party starter that combines bongo flava and rumba styles of music. The video also has elaborate dance numbers inspired by Michael Jackson and more. This track is a certain favorite from Rayvanny's new album Sound of Africa.
Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.
