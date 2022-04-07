The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (March)
Featuring Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, Bensoul, Nviiri The Storyteller, Arrow Bwoy and more.
Here is our selection of the hottest projects that came out of East Africa in March.
For more of the best African music, check out our Best of the Month music lists and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Diamond Platnumz 'Fine'
Diamond Platnumz released his debut EP, First Of All, this month. A special cut from the EP is the track “Fine,” an afropop banger praising a woman’s beauty. The video was shot in Lagos by TG Omori. This EP also features collaborations with artists such as Adekunle Gold, Focalistic, Mbosso and Jaywillz as well as Pabi Cooper and Costa Titch.
Khaligraph Jones 'Invisible Currency' Album
The 17-track project is an engrossing exploration of Khaligraph’s sonic evolution, personal growth and artistic development drawn from a long momentous career. The album title, Invisible Currency, perfectly exemplifies his current status as a bonafide African star coming of age while enjoying the perks at his peak through continued dominance.
Rich Mavoko 'Kiboko' ft. Nviiri The Storyteller
Tanzanian singer Rich Mavoko returned this month with his debut album, Fundi. The lead single from the album “Kiboko” features popular rising Kenyan star Nviiri the storyteller and it is a catchy afrobongo track from the two buzzing acts.
Arrow Bwoy 'Focus' Album
For Ali Yusuf—better known as Arrow Bwoy—his second album is an extended promise to his Ugandan mother to make her proud. But being Kenyan as well, the singer’s loyalties to the sound that raised him pop up all too frequently through Focus, the follow-up to 2019’s Hatua. Swahili intermittently intersperses with English and Nigerian pidgin and the “Digi Digi” hitmaker’s versatility triggers fireworks on “Bella,” On “Unconditional Love”, trumpets go gaga and drum solos layer Arrow Bwoy’s declaration of a love that passeth all understanding, with a laser focus that would make Cupid proud.
Bensoul x Nviiri The Storyteller x Fancy Fingers 'I Deny'
The talented artist, Bensoul connects with Nviiri The Storyteller & Fancy Fingers to bring forth the song titled "I Deny." The Sol Generation artists give us a catchy afropop track that talks about a man denying any accusations or rumors brought forth about him and his life.
- Tanzanians Want Diamond Platnumz Disqualifed from BET Awards ... ›
- Diamond Platnumz Was Arrested In Tanzania For Posting A Video ... ›
- Diamond Platnumz Cements His Place As East Africa's Biggest ... ›