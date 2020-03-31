coronavirus outbreak
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 31, 2020 09:45AM EST
(Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People take pictures of the Great pyramid of Kheops at the Giza plateau outside the Egyptian capital Cairo where a laser projection writes "Stay home, all united" on March 30, 2020, amid the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.

Egypt Lights Up the Great Pyramid of Giza With 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' Message

One of the world's 'Great Wonders' was used to show a message of solidarity to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, people and governments across the globe are taking action to spread a message of unity and safety.

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiques did so in a major way on Monday, by lighting up both sides of the Great Pyramid of Giza with messages showing appreciation for health care workers and reminding people to stay in their homes in order to combat the spread of the virus.

The words "Stay Home, Stay Safe, Thank You to Those Keeping Us Safe," were displayed in both English and Arabic in flashing red and green light across the ancient pyramid.

"The tourism sector is one of the most affected industry but our priority is health," said Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani during a press conference in front of the pyramid.

Since the onset of the virus, Egypt has taken measures to disinfect its ancient sites, and has been commended by WHO for the proactive safety measures it has enacted, according to a report from AFP.

Egypt was one of the first African countries to record cases of the novel coronavirus earlier this mont. According to BBC's coronavirus in Africa tracker, there have been 656 confirmed cases and 41 deaths in the country. On Sunday, the country announced the death of Ahmed el-Lawah, the first doctor to succumb to the disease.

There are now 5,391 cases of coronavirus across Africa. To stay up to date about how the pandemic is affecting the continent, check out our country-by-country roundup.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for for Pencils Of Promise)

Ndaba Mandela Opens Up About Testing Positive for Coronavirus

OkayAfrica joined the author, and grandson of Nelson Mandela, via IG Live to discuss his positive results and how the virus is impacting South Africans.

On Sunday, Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of South African liberation icon Nelson Mandela, confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He is one of the latest public figures to announce a positive diagnosis, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the continent.

OkayAfrica spoke with the author and mentor via IG live from South Africa, where there are now over 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Ndaba opened up about the steps he's taken to deal with the virus, the response from the South African government and more in a conversation with OkayAfrica's CEO Abiola Oke, who joined him during the live session.

(Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)

Legendary Cameroonian Musician, Manu Dibango, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After a recent hospital stay, the 86-year-old "Soul Makossa" creator is now "recovering and resting in serenity."

Legendary Cameroonian musician, Manu Dibango, is in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus in France. The news was shared via the artist's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"After a recent hospital [stay] due to the Covid-19, Manu Dibango is resting and recovering in serenity," read the post. "He asks you to respect his privacy. He looks forward to seeing you soon and asks you, in this troubled time that we all go through, to take good care of you." There has been an outpouring of well-wishes from his fans and supporters in the comments section since the news surfaced.

The 86-year-old saxophonist is considered one of the foremost pioneers of Afro-jazz, known for his fusion of funk with traditional Cameroonian sounds.

Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month

Featuring Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Vinka and more.

East African artists have been keeping our spirits up with upbeat and catchy releases this month. Here are our picks for the best East African songs of the month.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

"Mafa Mafa" cover art.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Team Up for New Track 'Mafa Mafa'

Check out a new one from Davido's label DMW.

Now is a better time than ever to take in new music, and thankfully, some of our favorite artists have been delivering.

Nigerian stars Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf inked up for the new collaborative track "Mafa Mafa," under Davido's record label DMW, which launched back in 2018. The song features mostly rapping as the artists trade verses back and forth in Yoruba. "Mafa" is a Yoruba saying that loosely translates to "don't pull it."

Davido originally teased the song with a short dance video shared last week.

