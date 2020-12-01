Elaine is The Most Streamed South African Woman Artist on Spotify in 2020
Elaine is the most streamed South African woman artist on Spotify in 2020, and her song 'You're The One' is the most streamed South African song across all genres.
South African R&B sensation Elaine has been breaking records and making history since she released her breakout hit "You're The One" which appears in the EP Elements (2019).
Today, Spotify revealed she is the most streamed South African woman artist on the platform by South African audiences. She is in the great company of Ami Faku, Demi Lee Moore, Sha Sha and Juanita Du Plessis among others. Elaine is the sixth most streamed South African artist across all genres and genders on the platform.
"You're The One" is the most streamed South African song across all genres on the platform. The song surpassed songs such as "eMcimbini (Live)" by Aymos, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Myztro, Samthing Soweto and "Jerusalema (feat.Nomcebo Zikode)" by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode.
Elaine - You're The One (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
Read: 10 South African R&B Songs by Women Artists To Stream Right Now
Elaine has propelled South African R&B to heights it has never reached before albeit the genre existing in the country since the '90s. This year, she signed a deal with Columbia Records and was the most streamed woman artist on Apple Music. She secured the top streaming positions on Apple Music's "Top Mzansi Female Artists of 2020", "Top Mzansi Female Albums of 2020" and "Top Mzansi Female Singles of 2020" charts.
"You're The One" was produced by Clxrity, who had the following to say about his working relationship with the artist in a recent interview with OkayAfrica:
"Elaine and I actually went to school together. She hit me up one day after hearing around school that I made beats. We started working together from then on. This is how I ended up producing three out of the seven songs on her acclaimed Elements project. 'You're The One', 'Risky' and 'I/You'."
Revisit Elaine's critically-acclaimed debut EP Elements on Spotify and Apple Music.
View the full list of the most streamed South African artists, songs and albums on Spotify in 2020 here.
Most streamed South African female artists in South Africa
1. Elaine
2. Ami Faku
4. Sha Sha
7. Karen Zoid
8. Zonke
9. Makhadzi
10. Lebo Sekgobela
Most streamed South African tracks in South Africa
1. "You're the One" by Elaine
2. "eMcimbini (Live)" by Aymos, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Myztro, Samthing Soweto
3. "Tender Love (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small)" by Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small
4. "Jerusalema (feat.Nomcebo Zikode)" by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode
5. "Risky" by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kammu Dee, Miano, Semi Tee
6. "Xola Moya Wam' (feat. Master KG)" by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode
7. "Lorch" by by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kammu Dee, Miano, Semi Tee
8. "Into Ngawe" by Ami Faku, Sun-El Musician
9. "Love You Tonight (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha & Kabza De Small)" by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mfr Souls, Sha Sha
10. "Sandton" by Bontle Smith, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mpela
Most streamed South African artists in South Africa
2. DJ Maphorisa
3. Nasty C
4. Spoegwolf
6. Elaine
8. Snotkop
10. Appel
