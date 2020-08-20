south african music
Rufaro Samanga
Aug. 20, 2020 04:40AM EST
Still taken from YouTube - 'Risky' music video.

Elaine Signs Major Deal With Columbia Records and Drops 'Risky' Music Video.

Elaine Signs Major Deal With Columbia Records and Drops 'Risky' Music Video

Following her now platinum-certified debut EP 'Elements', Elaine has now signed with Columbia Records and given fans the stunning visuals for her track 'Risky'.

The soulful South African songstress Elaine has been on an incredible winning streak since the release of her now platinum-certified and debut Elements EP. She has recently signed with Columbia Records, one of the leading record labels in the world with signed artists such Beyoncé, Adele, Celine Dion, ChloexHalle, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Pharell Williams and so many other music heavyweights. And if that weren't enough, Elaine has also dropped the stunning visuals for her track "Risky" and yes, we are quite undeserving.

READ: Elaine Finally Releases a Music Video for her Hit 'You're the One'

Elaine's Elements has undoubtedly resonated with a large audience since it was released last year. Both the numbers and the accolades the artist continues to amass because of it are proof of this. Just last week, Apple Music announced that Elaine was the most streamed woman artist in South Africa––dominating the "Top Mzansi Female Albums of 2020" and "Top Mzansi Female Singles of 2020" charts in addition. And remember, Elaine achieved this while still an independent artist which is no small feat in the South African music industry.

With the announcement of her major deal with Columbia Records, the artist has released the music video for her "Risky" track. Directed by Nape Phasha, the opening scene depicts Elaine being photographed for an apparent mugshot. The scene then moves onto her standing on a stage in full glam, introducing herself to an invisible audience. The music video is a love story come to life and shows both the ups and downs of any relationship and the risks that come with committing to another person. Naturally, the production is well-executed.

Watch the music video for "Risky" below:

Elaine - Risky (Official Video) www.youtube.com

