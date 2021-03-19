south african hip-hop
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 19, 2021 07:17AM EST
Emtee Drops New Single 'Laqhasha' Featuring Lolli Native & Flash Ikumkani

Emtee has released the new single 'Laqhasha' featuring Lolli Native & Flash Ikumkani from his upcoming album 'Logan'.

Emtee has officially released his new rap single "Laqhasha" featuring Lolli Native and Flash Ikumkani. The single is yet another banging single from his highly anticipated album Logan which is set to drop this coming April. Emtee shared the release of "Laqhasha" on Twitter.

The single is a trippy hip-hop track that will leave Emtee fans satisfied. The song is about the hustle life and making ends meet. Lolli Native and Flash Ikumkani add hard Xhosa raps to the single and Emtee wraps up the track with a catchy hook. Emtee uses nostalgia and borrows inspiration for "Laqhasha" from the classic South African sitcom Sgud' Snaysi starring the late Joe Mafela. Mafela played the main character S'dumo who never paid the rent on time. Emtee ends "Laqhasha" with a snippet from the show comprising voices with which South Africans are familiar.

The Logan album marks a career shift for Emtee as it's the first project he will be releasing under his label Emtee Records. This comes after he left Ambitiouz Entertainment after releasing two successful albums Avery and Manando and the EP DIY II. The release date for his third studio album Logan has been shifting but should finally be released on the 9th of April this year. This latest single "Laqhasha" follows "iThemba", "Waves" and "Johustleburg" which were all released as singles ahead of the album release.

