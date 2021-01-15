Emtee Shares Visuals For ‘Wave’
Watch Emtee's music video for 'Wave'.
A year since its release, Emtee's single "Wave" finally gets treated to visuals. The song was released around the same time last year, and was one of the first singles the rapper, singer and producer dropped since taking the independent route after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment.
The video was shot in Cape Town on the coast and was directed by Shakeel Toefy. It shows scenes of Emtee performing at the beach, spending time on the balcony of a mansion and performing inside and in front of a Mercedes Benz—a fitting detail as Emtee raps, "I'm putting in work, back on the turf, savin' up for a Merc."
"Wave" is to appear on Emtee's upcoming album Logan, named after his youngest son (his debut album Avery (2016) was named after his oldest son).
The tracklist for Logan was released last year, and it revealed that the likes of Lolli, Flash Ikumkani, Tuckshop Bafanaz, Siya Seya and J-Smash will be featured on the project which currently has no release date.
Logan is an important album for Emtee as it's the first project he will be releasing under his label Emtee Records. The pioneer of trap music in South Africa's first two albums Avery and Manando and the EP DIY II were released by Ambitiouz Entertainment, a label that knows the right strings to pull in promoting artists and one that's infamous for the controversy surrounding how it treats its artists. More about that here.
Watch the music video for Emtee's "Wave" below and listen to the song here.
Emtee - Wave (Official Music Video) youtu.be
