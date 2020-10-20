#EndSARS: Security Forces Open Deadly Fire on Protesting Nigerians
Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate amid continued demonstrations against police brutality. This comes after the Nigerian government recently enforced an abrupt curfew in Lagos.
It has been reported that security forces in Nigeria have opened fire on protestors at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Several reports from various media outlets have confirmed this incident after numerous images and videos emerged on social media. The footage reveals protesters running away from security forces as they fire live rounds into the crowds while others have been shown to be injured. No fatalities have as yet been officially confirmed by mainstream media. Protesters have continued mass demonstrations against the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which has been now been "rebranded" by the Nigerian government to a new unit termed the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
READ: Breaking Down Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests and How You Can Help
The news of heavy fire at Lekki Toll Gate comes shortly after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, abruptly declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu justified the enforcement of the curfew saying that the protests have "degenerated into a monster threatening the wellbeing of our society" and adding that "criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state".
I’m so angry at this. How do you announce a 24hr curfew at 11:49am in a state like Lagos with it’s peculiar gridloc… https://t.co/hYHNboLXsY— Moe (@Moe)1603208913.0
Protesters on the ground have continued to share footage of what is currently taking place at Lekki Toll Gate on social media. Earlier videos reportedly showed unknown men removing what appear to be CCTV cameras from the region shortly before the shooting commenced.
They're removing Camera's at Lekki Toll Gate?! 😰😰 Damn, Please if you're there, Leave Now. Life No Get Season 2. Be… https://t.co/vf1LZ7E2qj— Ŧ€GΔ™❤️ #EnDSARS (@Ŧ€GΔ™❤️ #EnDSARS)1603211213.0
Prominent Nigerian artist DJ Switch, who at the time was at the protests, went live on Instagram while she and other protesters were attempting to remove a bullet from the leg of an individual who had been shot. Another gruesome image has also surfaced on social media showing a protestor who is bleeding profusely while the Nigerian flag is being used to abate the bleeding.
Neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu, have responded to the events at Lekki Toll Gate as yet. Additionally, both the United Nations and the African Union have not released any statements condemning the recent violence against protesters.
Below are a number of the images and videos currently on social media. Many have called the shooting a "humanitarian crisis" and "genocide" and called on the world to amplify the human rights violations taking place in Nigeria.
Please be advised that some of the posts may contain sensitive depictions which may be upsetting.
What a #blacktuesday in Nigeria as the people meant to protect us open fire at lekki unarmed protesters. The youths… https://t.co/98M49eqplh— UNWANA UDOH (@UNWANA UDOH)1603227378.0
What did we do to deserve this? We only asked for good governance and for you to #EndSARS and… https://t.co/r33suIXeH5— Bella Shmurda (@Bella Shmurda)1603227618.0
