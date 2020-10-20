protests
Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 20, 2020 05:08PM EST
Photo by Rachel Seidu.

A photo captured as part of the #EndSARS In Photos series.

#EndSARS: Security Forces Open Deadly Fire on Protesting Nigerians

Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate amid continued demonstrations against police brutality. This comes after the Nigerian government recently enforced an abrupt curfew in Lagos.

It has been reported that security forces in Nigeria have opened fire on protestors at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Several reports from various media outlets have confirmed this incident after numerous images and videos emerged on social media. The footage reveals protesters running away from security forces as they fire live rounds into the crowds while others have been shown to be injured. No fatalities have as yet been officially confirmed by mainstream media. Protesters have continued mass demonstrations against the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which has been now been "rebranded" by the Nigerian government to a new unit termed the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

READ: Breaking Down Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests and How You Can Help

The news of heavy fire at Lekki Toll Gate comes shortly after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, abruptly declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu justified the enforcement of the curfew saying that the protests have "degenerated into a monster threatening the wellbeing of our society" and adding that "criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state".

Protesters on the ground have continued to share footage of what is currently taking place at Lekki Toll Gate on social media. Earlier videos reportedly showed unknown men removing what appear to be CCTV cameras from the region shortly before the shooting commenced.

Prominent Nigerian artist DJ Switch, who at the time was at the protests, went live on Instagram while she and other protesters were attempting to remove a bullet from the leg of an individual who had been shot. Another gruesome image has also surfaced on social media showing a protestor who is bleeding profusely while the Nigerian flag is being used to abate the bleeding.

Neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu, have responded to the events at Lekki Toll Gate as yet. Additionally, both the United Nations and the African Union have not released any statements condemning the recent violence against protesters.

Below are a number of the images and videos currently on social media. Many have called the shooting a "humanitarian crisis" and "genocide" and called on the world to amplify the human rights violations taking place in Nigeria.

Please be advised that some of the posts may contain sensitive depictions which may be upsetting.




police brutality #endsars nigeria activism politics protests
Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

When Nigerian youth shout the line "Why everybody come dey para, para, para, para for me" at protests, it is an act of collective rebellion and rage, giving flight to our anger against the police officers that profile young people, the bureaucracy that enables them, and a government that appears lethargic.

Some songs demand widespread attention from the first moments they unfurl themselves on the world. Such music are the type to jerk at people's reserves, wearing down defenses with an omnipresent footprint at all the places where music can be shared and enjoyed, in private or in communion; doubly so in the middle of an uncommonly hot year and the forced distancing of an aggressive pandemic that has altered the dynamics of living itself. Davido's "FEM" has never pretended to not be this sort of song. From the first day of its release, it has reveled in its existence as the type of music to escape to when the overbearing isolation of lockdown presses too heavily. An exorcism of ennui, a sing-along, or a party starter, "FEM" was made to fit whatever you wanted it to be.

However, in the weeks since its release, the song has come to serve another purpose altogether. As young Nigerians have poured out into the streets across the country to protest against the brutality of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, "FEM" has kept playing with the vigour of a generational protest anthem. From Lagos to Abia to Benin and Abuja, video clips have flooded the Internet of people singing word-for-word to Davido's summer jam as they engage in peaceful protests. In one video, recorded at Alausa, outside the Lagos State Government House, youths break into an impromptu rendition of the song when the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tried addressing them; chants of "O boy you don dey talk too much" rent through the air, serving as proof of their dissatisfaction with his response to their demands—and the extortionist status quo.

Keep reading... Show less

