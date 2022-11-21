Watch Fally Ipupa Deliver a Riveting COLORS Performance
The Congolese icon makes his COLORS debut with "Par Terre."
Renowned Congolese singer Fally Ipupa recently released his debut COLORS performance with new song "Par Terre."
Shot against a stark, vivid blue background, the singer serenades his fans by passionately singing in his signature, rhythmic style. The entire performance is indicative of the Ipupa's unique musical spin , which breathes new life into traditional Congolese rumba. The COLORS studio sets Ipupa’s soulful, signature Lingala lyrics against an uplifting, guitar-laden soundscape that is both heartwarming and enjoyable.
Fally Pupa began his career in the late 1990s, as a member of the successful Congolese band Quartier Latin International. Fast forward to 2006, the Kinshasa artist decided to pursue music independently and released his solo debut album, Droit Chemin. The body of work would set the tone for Ipupa to become one of most celebrated and respected artists in Congolese music and Africa as a whole.
He has since gone on to release notable projects that have garnered the respect and admiration of fans and music lovers globally. His unique sound and charisma have also collectively made him one of the most sought-after African artists. Some of his most notable releases include Arsenal de Belles Melodies (2009), Power 'Kosa Leka' (2013), Tokooos (2017), Control (2018), and Tokooos II (2020).
COLORSxSTUDIOS is an intimate music experience that thoroughly showcases exceptional talent from around the globe, and gives fans from different corners of the world a chance to enjoy new music. The COLORS segment focuses on highlighting the distinct talents of various new artists as well as their sounds All COLORS shows seek to provide a poignant, minimalist stage that spotlights the artists and gives them the opportunity to present their music holistically.
Watch Fally Ipupa's memorable, up-close-and-personal COLORS performance below.
