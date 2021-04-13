Falz’s ‘Squander’ Remix Will Get You Dancing In No Time
The single features Niniola and South African amapiano acts Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar.
Nigerian award-winning rapper, songwriter, and actor Falz makes his debut into the South African music scene with a remix of his hit single "Squander" featuring South Africa's Kamo Mphela, Mpura, and SayFar alongside the Nigerian Afro-House queen Niniola, who was on the original.
Produced by Young Willis and SayFar, the single has an infectious energy that will get you dancing in no time. We didn't expect anything less from breakout vocalist Mpura whose single "Umsebenzi Wethu" is currently topping multiple streaming charts. Amapiano singer and choreographer Kamo Mphela, known for her striking dance moves and collaborations with prominent artists like Busiswa & DJ Maphorisa, also continues to solidify her name in the industry with this feature.
Falz's ability to create music that reflects on the realities of many Nigerians has made him one of Nigeria's boldest voices. This is, however, one of the first times we see him pique interest in collaborating with South African artists. "I love South Africa, I love the culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar because it's a great blend of South African & Nigerian music."
While he is not in the studio producing hits, Falz is a judge in the third season of The Voice Nigeria. The other judges include Nigerian singer and vocalist Waje, Afropop singer Yemi Alade, and the creative director of Livesport360, Dare Art Alade.
"Squander" remix is now available on all streaming platforms.
- Falz Tackles Greed and Corruption With Comedy in 'Wehdone Sir ... ›
- A Muslim Rights Group Wants Falz to Remove 'This is Nigeria' or ... ›
- Falz Wants to Make You a Member of His 'Sweet Boy Association ... ›
- Don Jazzy Returns With New Song, 'Safe,' Featuring Falz ... ›
- 7 Songs That Prove Falz Is the Moral Conscience of Nigeria's Youth ... ›
- Falz & Simi Turn Relationship Rumors Into Musical 'Chemistry' in ... ›
- Falz Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault In His New Video 'Child of ... ›
- Stop What You're Doing Right Now and Watch Falz's New Video ... ›
- Falz's 'This Is Nigeria' Has Been Banned by Nigeria's Broadcasting ... ›