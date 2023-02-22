Falz and Tekno Release Politically-Conscious Single “O wa”

Ahead of the upcoming Nigerian election, Falz and Tekno have collaborated on a Afrobeats-powered new single, “Owa,” a clarion call for Nigerian voters.
With Nigeria’s election days away, Falz and Tekno have gone to the drawing board to release an Afrobeats-powered jam called “O wa.”
The almost three-minute song is a clarion call to Nigerian voters as they navigate the upcoming elections and weigh the consequences of each political candidate. The socially-conscious “O wa” is a sonically poignant record, with several detailed nuggets that portray the current socio-economic situation in Nigeria, and the turmoil that locals have endured in the hands of an underwhelming government.
In “O wa,” Falz and Tekno acknowledge Nigeria’s ongoing crisis, and delve into the ongoing cash shortage issue, fuel scarcity and police brutality, to name a few. Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has consistently used his platform to make strong statements against the nefarious conditions that Nigerian citizens face.
The “Child of the World,” rapper has shown his patriotism over the years. During the #ENDSARS protests, Falz was one of the Nigerian celebrities that was vocal about his support of the movement, and the need for Nigerians to resist corrupt governance. Throughout his career, Falz has etched activism and Nigerian solidarity into the DNA of his brand. In 2018, he recreated Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” with a version of “This is Nigeria,” which immediately went viral. He has amassed a loyal following and has created a career out of being witty, sonically distinct and in tune with his Nigerian roots. As the son of two prominent activists, Funmi and Femi Falana, Falz’s background speaks for itself and often influences his music.
This is not the first time that Falz and Tekno have come together on a record. In 2016, they both featured on Dj Kaywise’s “Caro,” as well as a previous collaboration for Telco. While discussing the record, Falz said that it was Nigerians to make a change.
“As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a New Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now. We need to collectively shout O Wa!, said Falz.
Falz and Tekno Release Politically-Conscious Single “O wa”
Ahead of the upcoming Nigerian election, Falz and Tekno have collaborated on a Afrobeats-powered new single, “Owa,” a clarion call for Nigerian voters.
With Nigeria’s election days away, Falz and Tekno have gone to the drawing board to release an Afrobeats-powered jam called “O wa.”
The almost three-minute song is a clarion call to Nigerian voters as they navigate the upcoming elections and weigh the consequences of each political candidate. The socially-conscious “O wa” is a sonically poignant record, with several detailed nuggets that portray the current socio-economic situation in Nigeria, and the turmoil that locals have endured in the hands of an underwhelming government.
In “O wa,” Falz and Tekno acknowledge Nigeria’s ongoing crisis, and delve into the ongoing cash shortage issue, fuel scarcity and police brutality, to name a few. Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has consistently used his platform to make strong statements against the nefarious conditions that Nigerian citizens face.
The “Child of the World,” rapper has shown his patriotism over the years. During the #ENDSARS protests, Falz was one of the Nigerian celebrities that was vocal about his support of the movement, and the need for Nigerians to resist corrupt governance. Throughout his career, Falz has etched activism and Nigerian solidarity into the DNA of his brand. In 2018, he recreated Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” with a version of “This is Nigeria,” which immediately went viral. He has amassed a loyal following and has created a career out of being witty, sonically distinct and in tune with his Nigerian roots. As the son of two prominent activists, Funmi and Femi Falana, Falz’s background speaks for itself and often influences his music.
This is not the first time that Falz and Tekno have come together on a record. In 2016, they both featured on Dj Kaywise’s “Caro,” as well as a previous collaboration for Telco. While discussing the record, Falz said that it was Nigerians to make a change.
“As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a New Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now. We need to collectively shout O Wa!, said Falz.
Watch the music video for “O Wa” below.
Falz & Tekno - O Wa (Official Music Video)www.youtube.com