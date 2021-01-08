You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Wizkid 'Ginger' ft. Burna Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0982f99c9a922a74200d5070ba516c9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YSy2lBZ1QrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Wizkid</strong> drops the new music video for one of his many <em>Made In Lagos</em> highlights, "Ginger," featuring the added superstar power of <strong>Burna Boy</strong>. The two Nigerian heavyweights keep things stylish as always in the new striking new <strong>Meji Alabi</strong>-directed music video. "Ginger" was picked as one of our <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigerian-music-songs-best-2020/?rebelltitem=8#rebelltitem8" target="_blank">Best Nigerian Songs of 2020</a>.</p><p><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Sarkodie 'Come Back' ft. Moelogo<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b0c82414d6405896ab55f6d4c5bd7240"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8UhR1eqxHCY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ghanaian superstar <strong>Sarkodie </strong>kicks off his year with "Come Back," an uplifting, guitar-led new single and music video. The new song sees Sarkodie joined by Nigeria's Moelogo on the chorus produced by <strong>Mog Beatz</strong><strong>. </strong>It's a "beautiful short story... I know y'all will enjoy this," mentions Sarkodie. Watch the 'film' by <strong>Gene Adu</strong> above, video directed by The Creative Inc / APAG Studios.</p><p><a href="https://ditto.fm/_comeback" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Nao 'Antidote' ft. Adekunle Gold<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2fc32c88554bed63af4c0cdaf0b90cbc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y-GX9bpT3MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>British singer <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/nao" target="_self">Nao</a></strong> has released her fresh new single "Antidote" featuring Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/adekunle-gold" target="_self">Adekunle Gold</a></strong>. The release of the single is accompanied by mesmerising visuals in which both Nao and Adekunle celebrate their beautiful baby daughters. The infectious single follows Nao's official 2018 album titled <em><a href="https://diymag.com/2019/09/18/nao-saturn-interview-2019-hyundai-mercury-prize" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Saturn</a></em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nao-drops-antidote-featuring-adekunle-gold/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bas & The Hics 'Smoke From Fire'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc18fb789b92ff5be632c4844c4d4783"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yo6YQJd2ZlY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sudanese-American Dreamville star <strong>Bas</strong> released his new single "Smoke From Fire" with <strong>The Hicks</strong> this week. Produced by <strong>Deputy</strong>, the song encourages listeners with affirmations speaking to a better and stronger world for all. Telling listeners to never lose hope, Bas says of the track, "Smoke from Fire" is about coming out of a destructive space and rising above it," he says. "Out of this fire, this destructive force, we rise above and we rebuild, reinvent and keep progressing."</p><p><a href="Sudanese-American and Dreamville star" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Arsenic Beats 'A Great Day for DOOM!'<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 442px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/track=2175101083/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://arsenicbeats.bandcamp.com/track/a-great-day-for-doom">A Great Day for DOOM!! by Arsenic Beats</a></iframe><p>Cape Town-based hip-hop producer <strong>Arsenic</strong> contributed a remix of "Great Day," a song by Madvillain, the rapper-producer duo consisting of MF DOOM and Madlib. Titled "A Great Day For Doom", the remix maintains the jazz sensibilities of "Great Day", but instead of existing in a grainy atmosphere of record hisses, Arsenic gives the song a bright happy mood with every one of the beat's layers sounding crisp and full—a welcome juxtaposition of sorrow and joy, the two feelings that engulf one when they reflect on the life of a deceased.</p>
Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage 'Speak To Me'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c382914c223ad672238ad62f9c2fd6a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bvZnRdgflcs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian star <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/reekado-banks" target="_self">Reekado Banks</a></strong> has teamed up with fellow Nigerian afrobeats superstar <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tiwa-savage" target="_self"><strong>Tiwa Savage</strong></a> for an exciting start to 2021. The two acts release "Speak To Me" today, which comes from Banks' latest project release <em>Off The Record. </em>The upbeat, colourful track is likely destined to creep its way up the charts, and the familiar faces present throughout the newly released music video, directed by <strong>Adasa Cookey, </strong>will definitely help.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/reekado-banks-tiwa-savage-speak-to-me/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tinuke 'RARA'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="64301cea5a8f81e59990882a76132fbb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_T8-qDNL0RA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ghana-based Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, <strong>Tinúké</strong> blends afrobeats and R&B in the catchy Kuvie-produced single (and music video) for "Rara." She mentions that "Rara is about making someone aware of your feelings towards them. It's like the confession of a crush or first love."<span></span></p><p><a href="https://ffm.to/tinukeayisirara" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bwoiidaas 'Radar' ft. Amaarae <iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/radar-remix-feat-amaarae-single/1543717865"></iframe><p>Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/whoisbwoiidaas/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Bwoiidaas</a>,</strong> has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/amaarae" target="_self">Amaarae</a></strong>. The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a <em>witch</em> who has lived in the forest all her life. Not minding royalty, his choices change his faith forever as he chooses true love over evil itself.<span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-bowoiidaas-amaaraes-radar-remix/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Consequence 'Vibes From The Future' EP<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/ng/album/vibes-from-the-future/1545849035"></iframe><p><strong>DJ Consequence</strong> shared his latest <em>Vibes From The Future</em> EP. The 9-track EP includes features from a notable crop of stars like <strong>Bella Shmurda, Oxlade, Buju, </strong> <strong>Badboy Timz, . </strong>and many more. Get into the vibes above.</p><p><a href="https://streamlink.to/VIBESFROMTHEFUTURE" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
