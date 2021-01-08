fela kuti
You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

It's rather distressing to think that the fight taken on by Nigerian youth today through the #EndSARS movement and the fight during Fela's time was against the same people and for the exact same reasons. Director Alex Gibney describes the documentary film as, "looking at [Fela] in the past and the attempt to recreate his magic in the present as a way of finding the essence of what him tick, and why we care about him so much still many years afterwards."

Watch Finding Fela! for free in its entirety at LinkTV (only available until January 15)

Finding Fela (Preview) youtu.be

You can also watch the documentary during the U.S. live TV air dates listed underneath.

LINK TV FINDING FELA! AIRDATES

Friday Jan8 7:30 PM PT

Friday Jan8 11:00 PM PT

Saturday Jan9 2:30 AM PT

Saturday Jan9 10:30 AM PT

LinkTV is available in the United States on DISH NETWORK Channel 9410 and DIRECTV Channel 375.

