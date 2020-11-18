fela kuti
Style
Zee Ngema
Nov. 18, 2020 12:29PM EST

Check Out Fela Kuti x Online Ceramics' New Merch Drop

The afrobeat legend's estate has repurposed, reinterpreted and rebirthed some of his most iconic album artworks through this new merch drop.

The Fela Kuti estate has brought fans a new collection of merchandise to honour and celebrate the legend of Fela.

In a collaboration with Online Ceramics, a US-based online clothing store, Kuti's most iconic album artworks (including V.I.P. and Excuse O) and images from the 1982 documentary Music is the Weapon have been reimagined and manifested into an assortment of t-shirts, tote bags and sweatshirts.

A portion of all proceeds are going to internationally recognised nonprofit organisation Global Citizen.

Shop the collection here.

fela kuti online ceramics global citizen
