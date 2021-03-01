fela
News Brief
Music News
Mar. 01, 2021 03:15PM EST
Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns (via Getty Images)

Fela Kuti performing on stage at Brixton Academy, London, 12 November 1983.

New Fela Kuti Reissues & Box Set Are Coming This Year

Partisan Records has shared initial news of upcoming Fela 50th anniversary reissues and a new box set on the way.

Fela Kuti fans have a lot to look forward to this year as Partisan Records (home to Fela's catalog) has announced plans to release special reissues of two 1971 albums: London Scene and Live! With Ginger Baker, the classic album in which Fela and his band Africa '70 where joined by the Cream drummer.

The label has also said they plan to release the fifth installment in their ongoing Fela vinyl reissue box set series, which are handpicked by notable names in the music world. Previous volumes have been curated by Erykah Badu, Questlove, and Brian Eno.

Partisan has also shared that they will also be launching a scholarship program at Fela's alma mater, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, in London this year. The label will be sharing more information on all of that exciting Fela Kuti 2021 news soon, so keep and eye out.

In the meantime, Fela Kuti is currently leading the fan vote for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You can head here to cast a daily ballot for the afrobeat legend. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.


From Your Site Articles
fela kuti partisan records fela
Music
(Youtube)

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Efya, Shatta Wale and more.

In the world of Ghanaian music things have kicked into full gear. This month we had a very dope selection of songs, and all our favorite artists made the cut. Singles on point, visuals on point, collabs on deck, so what else is there left to do? Enjoy the music! Here we bring you the best Ghanaian songs that dropped during the month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Watch Adekunle Gold and Patoranking's Retro Visuals for 'Pretty Girl'

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking are serving vintage luxe aesthetics in the new music video for their 'Pretty Girl' collaboration.