Feb. 10, 2021 11:31AM EST
Fela Kuti Named As Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee

In arguably the most diverse and inclusive ballot to date, the king of Afrobeat is joined by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and many more favorites.

Fela Kuti's estate has been keeping the Nigerian icon's name and legacy alive and well over the past few months. With a recent collaborative merch drop with Online Ceramics, and the resurgence of Finding Fela! , the documentary detailing his life, the Kuti name is one that won't be losing heat anytime soon.

And now, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame seems to be keen on immortalizing the creator of Afrobeat, as he's included on this years list of nominees.

"24 years since his passing, we're so happy to see our Father recognised in this way," Fela's children write to OkayAfrica, via his longtime manager Rikki Stein. "Hoping that his fans around the world will vote for him, multiple times!"

Other popular names on 2021's ballot include US queens of R&B Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan (her 7th time being nominated!), Dionne Warwick, rap geniuses Jay-Z, LL Cool J (his 6th nomination), rock superstars Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and legends Tina Turner and Carole King.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this years nominees via their official Twitter account.

2020's virtual ceremony saw the Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston inducted posthumously. While rock bands Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T.Rex and the Doobie Brothers were awarded top honors too.

If you're a fan and an active voter, votes can be casted at RockHall.com. While fan votes add to the final count, they don't guarantee entry.

