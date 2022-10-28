Film Africa 2022 Returns with UK Premiere of 'Our Father, The Devil'
The renowned Film Africa 2022 will kick off its UK-based event with the premiere of the award-winning film Our Father, The Devil.
Film Africa, London's most renowned celebration of African and African diaspora cinema, is returning for its 10th edition. To kick things off, it will premiere the critically-acclaimed Our Father, The Devil at Picturehouse Central, off Leicester Square, United Kingdom. This summer, the film was recognized at the Tribeca Film Festival when it received an accolade for the "Winner Of The Audience Award." The film follows an African refugee in the south of France, whose once serene life is disrupted by the arrival of a Catholic priest who stirs up distant memories of a traumatic past.
In a statement, Karen McMullen of the Tribeca Film Festival described the film as "intense and fearless," and praised Cameroon's Ellie Foumbi's ability to use her directorial debut to elevate the film's meaning.
"Ellie Foumbi's feature directorial debut is an intense and fearless dissection of trauma, power, revenge, guilt, and the devils hiding within all of us. Featuring Oscar-worthy performances by Sadjo and Savané, Our Father, The Devil is a stunning showcase for the impeccable talents of everyone involved," McMullen noted. "Heart-pounding and morally gray throughout, Foumbi and her collaborators have created a new classic that dares to go to bold cinematic heights."
This year, Film Africa will run from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, November 6, 2022, and marks the continuing edition of the festival since the pandemic happened. The festival will return to cinemas across London, showcasing 47 titles from 16 African countries, including 21 UK, European, and World premieres, in 7 venues. Building off the success of last year's partnership with BFI Player, Film Africa will also feature a selection of 7 narrative and documentary films on BFI Player, which will be available for people to watch during the festival, individually or in interactive watch parties.
In line with its longstanding vision to showcase the vast talent across Africa and tell African stories, this year's curators come from a wide variety of locations, from Africa to the United States, and have curated films that tell African stories wholly and authentically. The selected films highlight conversations around diversity and the depth and multi-dimensions that African stories have.
