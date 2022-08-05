Listen to Fireboy DML's New Album 'Playboy'

Featuring "Bandana," "Peru," "Playboy" and many more hits.
Nigeria's highly-buzzingFireboy DMLcomes out with his new album, Playboy, via YBNL Nation/Empire.
The 14-song record follows the afrobeats trailblazer's hot streak from his sophomore album, Apollo, which debuted at #14 on Billboard World Albums. Fireboy has seen constant success lately with his massive single "Peru" making rounds across the world, recebing a RIAA-certified Gold plaque and, even, getting an Ed Sheeran remix.
"Peru" also hit #1 on the official Afrobeats chart in the UK and topped charts in at least 22 countries including Nigeria, Tanzania, Liberia, Jamaica, France, Kenya, Ireland, and others.
The original and Ed Sheeran remix of "Peru" both feature on Playboy, as well as standout singles like "Bandana" featuring Asake and "Playboy." The album also includes features from Rema (on "Compromise"), Shenseea (on "Diana") and more.
Speaking with Apple Music's Africa Now Radio, Fireboy DML revealed the following about Playboy:
"I want to put out a disclaimer that it’s not the kind of playboy you think, or what everybody thinks… not a playboy that breaks your heart, this is just a young man that is starting to come out of his shell to play, express himself, have fun, to experience life, to step into his superstar element."
"I’m just trying to take advantage of the momentum that afrobeats has right now, any artist that doesn’t take advantage of that is losing," he adds. "I just want to grab it by the shoulders and go along, and I’m really glad for this new refreshing sound that I’ve found in the last couple of years."
"I feel proud of myself, the feeling is pride in yourself but particularly in Afrobeats, in Africa and the Nigerian music scene," Fireboy mentions.
Listen to Fireboy DML's Playboy below.
