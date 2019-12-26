sponsored
Five Reasons To Love WorldRemit This Holiday Season

If you want to transfer money online to loved ones in Africa, WorldRemit is a safe and easy way to do it.

​We're fast

Today's world moves fast and the demand for sending money abroad is increasing.

With WorldRemit, you can make a transfer to family and friends in a matter of minutes on your laptop or phone and in most cases, they'll receive it instantly. We are connected to more mobile money services around the world than any other money transfer operator and with mobile money people can instantly receive remittance payments on their phones instead of travelling long distances to foreign exchange bureaus to collect cash.

Around 70% of our transfers are sent from the mobile app, and 90% of our transfers arrive in less than 10 minutes.

​We're low cost

With expensive bank fees, people are looking for cheaper alternatives. They want more than fast transfers; they also want low cost fees. With WorldRemit, we are totally transparent and show our fees and exchange rates up front.

WorldRemit has one of the lowest remittance fees in the industry to send money to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Africa and Uganda.

​We're easy to use

WorldRemit is moving the offline-dominated remittance industry to a mobile future. While the majority of remittances today are still sent through corner shops and bricks-and-mortar money transfer agents, making a transfer with WorldRemit is as easy as sending an instant message.

Instead of people needing to find the time in their busy lives to visit a money transfer agent- during business hours- and then pay extortionate fees to send money home, our customers can simply use our app to send money transfers; allowing them to send money 24/7 with just a few taps on their smartphone.

As a testament to how easy it is to use our platform, we have over 125,000 five-star reviews of our app!

We're secure

Nobody takes care of your hard-earned cash better. We are 100% digital (cashless) and this not only drives down costs but more importantly, adds an additional layer of protection and provides more transparency and control. With this extra security measure, the experience for you sending money is simple, quick, intuitive and safe.

That's why people in over 50 countries trust us to send their money to the people they care about in over 140 countries. We are licensed by government regulators globally and follow each countries regulations to further protect our customers against fraud and safeguard your money.

Zero Fees

Looking to transfer money online to your loved ones in Africa? We are offering zero fees on your first three money transfers when you use the code "3FREE". All you need to do is download our app or sign up on our website, choose where you want to transfer money and how much you want to send. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).

It pays to refer a friend

If you love our service, why not tell your friends? All you need to do is refer your friends to us, and the best part is you'll both get a reward voucher* once they've sent the minimum send amount!

Here's how it works:

1) Share your unique referral code with your friend

2) Ask your friend to enter this code in the referral code box when they sign up for a WorldRemit account.

3) Once they have sent the minimum send amount, you'll both be emailed a voucher

Best of all, you can introduce as many friends as you like and get a voucher each time to use on your next transfer.

How Remittances Will Inspire Positive Change Back Across Africa this Holiday Season

WorldRemit breaks down how this common practice of giving contributes to the wellbeing of our communities back home.

Disclaimer: WorldRemit Corp and its affiliates do not provide financial advice. This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for financial advice. You should consult your own financial advisors before engaging in any transaction.

Sending remittances back home this holiday season is important to many immigrants in the US and around the world. In some cultures; people are taught that when you 'succeed', it's important to give back to the people and community that helped you. Sending back money is often perceived as an investment of a special kind — one that not only handles basic family needs but, positively contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of the receiving community. This practice of giving is reflected in the cultural expectations and practice of sending remittances to family and friends across Africa, especially during the holidays.

Money that is sent back home is used for everyday necessities such as food, clothing, housing, education and to fund festive occasions such as Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Tips for Sending Money Home this Festive Season

WorldRemit shares tips on the best ways to transfer money from the United States to Africa and beyond.

At WorldRemit, our customers send money home all year round but the volume of transfers increases significantly during seasonal holidays.

December is a peak period for transfers from the US to countries in Africa, as Africans in diaspora send money to their friends and family to celebrate Christmas and plan for the New Year. Africa is WorldRemit's largest region, accounting for over 50% of all transfers with top receiving markets as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Africa and Uganda.

It is rewarding and exciting to be able to send money to support loved ones, but we understand it can also be a stressful time due to the holidays, financial decision-making for the New Year and last minute expenses. With this in mind, we've created a list of tips to make the whole process that little bit easier.

Plan ahead

Whether you send money home on a regular basis or only during the Christmas and New Year season, it is always best to prepare a budget and plan ahead as much as you can. There are many budget tracking apps that can help you get your finances in check!

Identifying the financial goals of your family in the US and your loved ones at home will help you calculate how much money to set aside on a regular basis. Regularly saving money ahead of time alleviates unnecessary stress and the potential financial strain of a last minute dash to accumulate the necessary funds to send to your family and friends.

Create a plan paying close attention to your sending pattern. How often do you send money home? And how much do you typically send? These are just two of the questions you should ask yourself when creating a plan. Once you know the answer to these questions, you can set aside a monthly budget specifically for your remittances so, when the time comes to transfer money, you already have the funds available and ready to be sent.

Keep an eye out for the best offers

Take advantage of the best promotions when sending money home. At WorldRemit, we are currently offering new customers zero fees on their first three transfers when they send money with us. All you need to do is use the code "3FREE" when making payment. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).

Do your research to stay safe

Always do your research about money transfer providers before signing up. Online money transfers are safer than offline cash-based methods because they leave a digital audit trail, making it easier to track unusual patterns and spot potential fraud.

WorldRemit is licensed by government regulators around the world, so you can be sure we meet the highest possible standards. All customer personal data that is shared with us is treated securely in compliance with strict local data protection regulations, and there are teams, processes, and procedures installed behind the scenes working hard to keep our customers (and their hard-earned money) safe.

Save time by sending online

Online money transfers save customers time as they do not have to travel to a money transfer agent to send money home. With WorldRemit, you can send money 24/7 in just a few taps from a smartphone, leaving you with more time for the rest of your festive preparations!

To make life easier for money transfer recipients, we also offer a variety of pay-out options - including bank transfer, cash collection and mobile airtime top-up - so you can choose to send money home in the way that works best for your friends and family. What's more, we offer notifications for both you and your recipient when a transfer has been sent and received to offer peace of mind and keep you connected.

Happy holidays and happy transfers!
EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images.

Sudan Has Launched an Investigation into Crimes Committed During the Darfur Conflict

The state prosecutor says the investigation will focus on "cases against former regime leaders."

Tagelsir al-Heber, Sudan's state prosecutor, has announced the country's investigation into crimes committed during the Darfur conflict under former President Omar al-Bashir, BBC reports.

The conflict and subsequent crimes committed in the Darfur region from 2003 left around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million people displaced, France24 adds. Warrants for al-Bashir's arrest were launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC) both in 2009 and 2010 on genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. He has yet to be extradited to face trial for those charges.

Egypt's Second Netflix Original Is Set to Star Satirical Puppet Abla Fahita

The popular character will try her hand at a scripted series that chronicles her path to stardom.

Netflix's continued effort to commission more originals from the continent has yielded another series from Egypt in development, Deadline reports.

The streaming platform is set to produce a comedy drama in collaboration with popular satirical puppet Abla Fahita, production company OKWRD, ASAP Productions and Amin El Masri as executive producer. This will be the second Netflix original to come from the country.

The show will chronicle Fahita's journey to stardom and how her life was turned upside down following it. Deadline notes that this will be the first time the character will be acting in a scripted series.

