Five Reasons To Love WorldRemit This Holiday Season
If you want to transfer money online to loved ones in Africa, WorldRemit is a safe and easy way to do it.
Sponsored content from WorldRemit
We're fast
Today's world moves fast and the demand for sending money abroad is increasing.
With WorldRemit, you can make a transfer to family and friends in a matter of minutes on your laptop or phone and in most cases, they'll receive it instantly. We are connected to more mobile money services around the world than any other money transfer operator and with mobile money people can instantly receive remittance payments on their phones instead of travelling long distances to foreign exchange bureaus to collect cash.
Around 70% of our transfers are sent from the mobile app, and 90% of our transfers arrive in less than 10 minutes.
We're low cost
With expensive bank fees, people are looking for cheaper alternatives. They want more than fast transfers; they also want low cost fees. With WorldRemit, we are totally transparent and show our fees and exchange rates up front.
WorldRemit has one of the lowest remittance fees in the industry to send money to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Africa and Uganda.
We're easy to use
WorldRemit is moving the offline-dominated remittance industry to a mobile future. While the majority of remittances today are still sent through corner shops and bricks-and-mortar money transfer agents, making a transfer with WorldRemit is as easy as sending an instant message.
Instead of people needing to find the time in their busy lives to visit a money transfer agent- during business hours- and then pay extortionate fees to send money home, our customers can simply use our app to send money transfers; allowing them to send money 24/7 with just a few taps on their smartphone.
As a testament to how easy it is to use our platform, we have over 125,000 five-star reviews of our app!
We're secure
Nobody takes care of your hard-earned cash better. We are 100% digital (cashless) and this not only drives down costs but more importantly, adds an additional layer of protection and provides more transparency and control. With this extra security measure, the experience for you sending money is simple, quick, intuitive and safe.
That's why people in over 50 countries trust us to send their money to the people they care about in over 140 countries. We are licensed by government regulators globally and follow each countries regulations to further protect our customers against fraud and safeguard your money.
Zero Fees
Looking to transfer money online to your loved ones in Africa? We are offering zero fees on your first three money transfers when you use the code "3FREE". All you need to do is download our app or sign up on our website, choose where you want to transfer money and how much you want to send. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).
It pays to refer a friend
If you love our service, why not tell your friends? All you need to do is refer your friends to us, and the best part is you'll both get a reward voucher* once they've sent the minimum send amount!
Here's how it works:
1) Share your unique referral code with your friend
2) Ask your friend to enter this code in the referral code box when they sign up for a WorldRemit account.
3) Once they have sent the minimum send amount, you'll both be emailed a voucher
Best of all, you can introduce as many friends as you like and get a voucher each time to use on your next transfer.
