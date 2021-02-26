Focalistic Shares Visuals For ‘Ke Star (Remix)’ Featuring Vigro Deep and Davido

<p>"MORNING PEACE" is the third song to be released from A-Reece's upcoming mixtape, which was announced in January. "5 YEAR PLAN" which features <strong>Wordz </strong>came out on the day of the announcement while "RESIDUAL SELF IMAGE", featuring Ayanda Jiya, was released in 2020.</p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLv6DCZpotb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLv6DCZpotb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLv6DCZpotb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓕𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓲 (@samurai_farai)</a><br></div></blockquote> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script></div><p><em>Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory</em> is due for release on the 26<sup>th</sup> of March. Alongside Jay Jody, Wordz and Ayanda Jiya, the project will feature artists such as <strong>BELO SALO</strong> and <strong>Stogie T</strong>.<br></p><p>Listen to "MORNING PEACE" on <a href="https://music.apple.com/za/album/morning-peace-feat-jay-jody/1548945683?i=1548945695" target="_blank">Apple Music</a> and <a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/417jF9tfHQmlA8H1mjpno3?si=iaX4MynSQtSKMsQxmaZNPw" target="_blank">Spotify</a>.</p><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="150" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/morning-peace-feat-jay-jody/1548945683?i=1548945695" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div><p><br></p>
<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:417jF9tfHQmlA8H1mjpno3" id="40596" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae64ce1e6c8705a67c22814c1e7c01d4" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe>
<p><strong>View the tracklist of <em>Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory </em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/a-reece-wordz-5-year-plan-stream/?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1" target="_self">here</a>.</strong><br></p>
