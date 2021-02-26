amapiano
Popular
Music News
Feb. 26, 2021 07:53AM EST

Focalistic Shares Visuals For ‘Ke Star (Remix)’ Featuring Vigro Deep and Davido

Watch the music video for 'Ke Star (Remix)' by Focalistic, Vigro Deep and Davido.

After sharing the remix to "Ke Star" last week Friday, Focalistic has followed-up with the song's visuals. The video show performance scenes by the two musicians flanked by dancers. The visual is stunning as everyone who appears is dripped up, and the dancers make sure the viewer never takes their eye off the screen.

The remix for "Ke Star" is hopefully a move that kickstarts Pitori Maradona's continental dominance. Amapiano as a sound has proven popular in many parts of the continent and some parts of the world. Davido is one non-South African musician who has embraced the sound which can be heard in his latest album A Better Time.

"Ke Star" is Focalistic's breakout hit. The song blew up soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country on hard lockdown in early 2020. Taking advantage of people's idleness, Focalistic released a three-track EP Blecke on which "Ke Star" appears.

Read: Interview: Focalistic's Blend of Hip-Hop and Amapiano Is Working

Currently, the rapper is one of the hottest musicians in South Africa and the continent. "Ke Star" was produced by amapiano wonder boy Vigro Deep who has a cult following and has released and produced several amapiano hits and gems.

Watch the music video for "Ke Star (Remix)" by Focalistic, Vigro Deep and Davido.

Focalistic & Davido - Ke Star Remix (ft. Vigro Deep) youtu.be

south african hip-hop south africa nigeria hip-hop davido vigro deep amapiano
get okayafrica in your inbox

