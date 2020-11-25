politics
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 25, 2020 09:46AM EST
NIAMEY, NIGER: Recent picture of Niger's presidential candidate Mamadou Tandja in Niamey. Tandja, a former interior minister from a military dictatorship in Niger took the lead 25 November 1999 in presidential elections, early results from the national electoral commission showed.

Former Nigerien President Mamadou Tandja Has Died

Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja has reportedly passed away at age 82. The Nigerien government has announced a three-day national mourning period.

ABC News reports that former Nigerien President Mamadou Tandja reportedly passed away this past Tuesday. The exact cause of death is unclear but reports indicate that the 82-year-old had been battling age-related illnesses for several years. The former head-of-state succumbed to his illness(s) in a hospital in Niamey, Niger. According to VoA, the Nigerien government officially called for the nation to enter into a three-day mourning period.

READ: Former Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure Has Died

Tandja was elected into Niger's presidency in 1999 and ruled for over a decade until 2010. Tandja was commended for bringing stability to the country when Niger had considerable religious conflicts and was subsequently re-elected in 2004. According to The Washington Post, Tandja attempted to amend the Nigerien constitution to secure a third term after serving two successive presidential terms. A military coup ultimately removed Tandja in February of 2010 following waves of national anti-government protests. Current President Mahamadou Issoufou assumed office in April 2011, a year after Tandja's ousting.

The former president reportedly re-established ties with neighbouring East African countries like Nigeria. He also went on to chair the regional body East Community of Western African States (ECOWAS) during his presidency during the years 2005-2007. Additionally, Tandja maintained presidential ties with the international community and was credited for Niger's economic resurgence through billions of dollars in aid from France.

The former politician's death comes a month before Niger's presidential elections are set to take place on December 27th of this year.

News Brief
Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

South African Designer Thebe Magugu Becomes International Woolmark Prize Finalist

Multi award-winning South African fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, has been named as one of six finalists in the 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

Thebe Magugu has reportedly been announced as one of six finalists in the 2021 International Woolmark Prize, according to IOL. The multi award-winning fashion designer from South Africa is gunning for the annual prize which is reportedly worth over two million Rand (approximately USD 131 140). Magugu is contesting against five other finalists from around the world including Nigerian designer, Kenneth Ize. Magugu won the highly acclaimed 2019 LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) award and made history as the first African to do so. This might just be another win for the young designer and we're certainly here for it.

Keep reading... Show less

