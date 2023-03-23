Places in Lagos to Have Fun this Weekend
Discover weekend events in Lagos, from beach parties, film screenings, and art exhibitions to nightlife.
After a frenzied guber election season, Lagos is back to normal. If you’re looking for fun places in Lagos, we've got you covered. Obi’s House was a blast on Monday, the weekly club party by DJ Obi held at the Hard Rock Cafe. For the art heads, Rele Gallery is extending the group show for “Bodies! Bodies! Bodies!” till March 25, featuring works from contemporary Nigerian artists.
On Saturday, Femme Fest returns this year, the women-led festival that has been a cultural staple since 2018. Sweat-It-Out, the Lagos collective hosting EDM parties, are still on a break since January. They come back in April, and we hope they return with a better experience.
Those looking for outdoor fun should be a little wary, though. The rains are creeping in and could show up when you least expect.
Silent disco party with House of Oni and Palazzo Lagos
Friday, March 24, 7pm
Silent raves, quiet clubbing, or silent disco are becoming a thing with Lagos nightlife. Hosted by Palazzo Lagos and House of Oni, join them this Friday and party with three yet-to-be-announced celebrity DJs. House of Oni has been sponsoring and curating silent events for a while. They are also involved with a non-silent pool party the next day, which brings us to the next lined-up event.
Venue: Dr Abayomi Finnih Park by Opebi Link Bridge, Oregun
Cost: From N3K
Party at The Good Beach
Saturday, March 25, 2pm
The Good Beach is one of the newest beaches in Lagos, with a vast idyllic space to relax and unwind. Come ready to dive, lounge, and party in your swimsuits and speedos.
Venue: Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, trinity Avenue, Victoria IslandCost: N5K
Exhibition at Rele Gallery
Now till Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m.
Musa Ganiyy, Daniel Obasi, Ayanfe Olarinde, Yemi Osokoya, Jimi Agboola, Adaeze Omari, Dennis Onofua, Ojo Ayotunde, and Laja are the diverse artists whose works will be shown for an extended period at the Rele Gallery, ending on Friday. Titled “Bodies! Bodies! Bodies!,” the group exhibition brings distinct perspectives on exploring the body through the lens of politics, sex, spirituality, love, and history.
Venue: 32D, Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi
Cost: free
Femme Festival 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m.
It’s still Women’s Month, and no better way to celebrate than taking yourself to this year’s Femme Festival. It promises to be as exciting as past editions. Shop at the experiential vendor village from female-owned brands, party to a rotating set of female DJs, get entrepreneurial skills at the workshops, and discover a lineup of musical talents that includes Melissa, Bloody Civilian, Candy Bleakz, SGaWD, Qing Madi, and Winny.
Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria IslandCost: From 5K for students (disclaimer, student ID needed)
Sunday at Ilashe
Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Beach parties in Lagos haven’t been the same since Sunday at Ilashe. For their Love Island-themed edition happening on Sunday, the venue will switch from Ilashe beach to Barva Beach, with hopes to attract a new, fun-seeking crowd.
Venue: Amuwo Odofin, Ilashe
Cost: From N30K
Night of Shorts
Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m.
Put together by Take One Productions, treat yourself to the screening of the anthology project Love, Life & Family. From young, undiscovered filmmakers, it will feature several short films like Onajite, Ukulo Iyi, A Moment’s Peace, Kill the Imposter, and Naked Woman. A red carpet starting by 5 p.m. gives the event an interesting flair.
Venue: Ozone Cinemas, YabaCost: From N4K
Francophonie celebration at the Alliance Française de Lagos
Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.
In partnership with the Bulgarian, Swiss, and Belgian embassies, Alliance Française Lagos will be celebrating the diversity of francophone cultures with a two-day screening of films from Belgium: Infinite Garden (2017, Romance), Last Dance (2022, drama/comedy), and L’employée de Mois (2021, thriller/crime).
Venue: 9, Osborne Road, IkoyiCost: free
Fresh pastries at Maison Kayser
Have a taste of Paris in Lagos by enjoying artisanal baked goods at Maison Kayser. From exotic creations to French classics, the bakery which doubles as a bistro offers freshness and quality, even with its gourmet foods. It’s also big enough to accommodate the kids in the play area.
Venue: 9, Osborne Road, IkoyiCost: free
Dining at Amazonia Lagos
Break away from traditional restaurant experiences, and indulge in the rainforest-inspired environment of Amazonia Lagos. Have cocktails in goblin totem cups, with the sounds of water mimicking rainfall, the gentle rustle of leaves, harmonized chirping of birds, and the occasional roar to give you a dining experience close to nature.
Venue: 5, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria IslandCost: free
