Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 01, 2020 10:36AM EST

#JusticeForUwa, Nigerians Demand Answers for Student Killed in Church

Nigerians are outraged by the continued gender-based violence in the country following the death of 22-year-old student Vera Omozuwa in a Benin City church.

Nigerians are fed up with the prevalent and continued gender-based violence in the country and are rallying online under the banner of #JusticeForUwa. Those who are on the ground have already begun to mobilise crowds in order to protest. Recently, 22-year-old student Vera Omozuwa was murdered last week in a Benin City church. Omozuwa, who was studying microbiology at the University of Benin, was reportedly attacked by a group of men and subsequently succumbed to her injuries in a hospital three days later.

Many have called on the government and those involved in the investigation of Omozuwa's murder to ensure that justice is served for her, her family and the hundreds of women who continue to experience violence at the hands of men.

What does remain unclear, however, is how Omozuwa was brutally attacked in a church during broad daylight without anyone coming to her aid.

Commenting on gender-based violence in Nigeria, Amnesty International released the following statement:

"While the nation is still coming to terms with this gross violation, in Jigawa state 11 men were arrested for raping a 12-year old girl at Limawa in Dutse, the state capital. Although rape is a crime in Nigeria government's response to it continues to be, woefully inadequate...Rising cases of rape across Nigeria is a result of the failure of law enforcement to ensure that rapists face justice. We are deeply concerned that perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment."

The death of Omozuwa came just a day after 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe was reportedly shot by a stray bullet after two police officers fired shots during an unconfirmed incident in Lagos. Although the teenager was rushed to the hospital, she died two days later, according to Nigeria's Premium Times.

Last year, hundreds of Nigerian women took to the streets in protest following a spate of murders that took the lives of eight women in various Port Harcourt hotels.

Below are just some of the posts in support of the movement:







(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

'This Is One Too Many'—African Union Condemns the Murder of George Floyd

"The African Union is distressed to witness yet another unwarranted execution of another African-American male."

The African Union Commission, has condemned the police killing of George Floyd and denounced ongoing racism against Black people in the United States.

In a statement released on Friday, the chairman of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, recalled the Union's "Resolution on Racial Discrimination" which was established during the AU's First assembly in 1964, which denounces racism against African-Americans in the US. "The Chairperson of the African Union Commission firmly reaffirms and reiterates the African Union's rejection of the continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America," read the statement.

Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

South Africans Angered by Police Killings of Black People During Lockdown

As America experiences continued protests over police brutality at the hands of a racist police system, South Africans are speaking out against their own anti-Black police system.

South Africans on social media are speaking out against continued police brutality since the commencement of the near 2-month national lockdown. Their anger comes after the death of several Black and Coloured men including Collins Khosa, Sibusiso Amos, Petrus Miggels and Adane Emmanuel. Investigations into the police officers involved in the deaths of these men have either been lethargic or closed prematurely without achieving the necessary justice for the victims and their families.

808x Enlists A-Reece and The Big Hash in his New Single ‘Built To Win Born To Lose’

A-Reece and The Big Hash drop stellar verses over production by 808x in the South African producer's newly released single 'Built To Win Born To Lose.'

If his Twitter bio is anything to go by, A-Reece is currently holed up in the lab working on an album, which is understood to be called Paradise 2, a sequel to his 2016 debut Paradise.

A-Reece, who has a tendency of going M.I.A on his fans and the game, last released new music in January. His annual The Reece Effect concert was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. So, when he appeared on Pretoria-based producer 808x's Instagram Live last week, fans were elated. During the live, the two artists previewed a collaborative single titled "Built To Win Born To Lose." What they didn't share, however, was the The Big Hash would also make an appearance on the song.

