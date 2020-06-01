JusticeForUwa, Nigerians Demand Answers for Student Killed in Church

<p>Released last week Friday, "Built To Win Born To Lose" is a high-profile collaboration between two of the country's most sought after contemporary rappers, accompanied by production by another key figure in the SA hip-hop's new wave, <strong>808x</strong>. The song is built on 808x's trademark bass-heavy trap-leaning production.</p><p>Apart from reflecting on his rags-to-riches story, A-Reece sounds like has a lot to get off his chest (album mode yo!). The first half of his verse is fraught with lines that sound like subliminal shots:</p><blockquote><em>"I ain't surprised we made the news/ I wouldn't be surprised if they told me that I'm the reason they eating of Pay-Per-Views/ Pardon me if I'm rude/ I wouldn't be surprised if she told me, 'I only know of his music because of you'/ He bit the hand that fed him, he used to a silver spoon"</em></blockquote><p><strong>The Big Hash</strong> delivers an equally compelling verse with his signature razor-sharp flow and enunciation. He explores the surreal feeling one gets from success. A subject that's far from new, but one can't ignore the moments of greatness the verse (and song) comes with. For instance, peep the brilliant imagery in the lines:</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
</script></p><blockquote><em>"I seen plenty women, running wide to catch feelings/ Only hang with stars around me, you'd think my head spinning<br>For like 24/7, 365/ The next leap year I'm around, I cop a coupe with frog eyes/ Will I ever go to heaven? I'll find out when I die"</em></blockquote><p>The Big Hash has had a busy year. After the release of his <em>Life +Times II </em>EP, he exchanged <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/j-molley-the-big-hash-beef/" target="_blank">a round diss tracks</a> with fellow Pretoria hip-hop artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/j-molley-leader-of-the-wave-interview/" target="_blank">J Molley</a></strong>.</p><p>If you've been listening to the <strong>innanetwav.</strong> (The Big Hash, <strong>Solve The Problem</strong>, <strong>Southside Mohamed</strong>, <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/popsnotthefather-apple-music-new-artist-spotlight/" target="_blank">popsnotthefather</a></em> etc.), then you must be familiar with 808x's production as he's the in-house producer for the collective that's been a staple for the last two years.</p><p>Stream "Built To Win Born To Lose" on <a href="https://music.apple.com/za/album/built-to-win-born-to-lose-feat-a-reece-the-big-hash/1512167505?i=1512167506" target="_blank">Apple Music</a> and <a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/0tFb2mTHssDj01zA9PUlhN?si=4Ln-A_a3TVuTrhwxncc4Sw" target="_blank">Spotify</a>.</p><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="150" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/built-to-win-born-to-lose-feat-a-reece-the-big-hash/1512167505?i=1512167506" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div><p><br></p>
<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0tFb2mTHssDj01zA9PUlhN" id="3a78c" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="72c56a46dbd7e686175728fbc358a8f8" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe>
<p><br></p>
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ecc644078245a00ac53834ef3488b45"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Axl6UwtqEc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">808x - Built To Win, Born To Lose (feat. A-Reece & The Big Hash)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Axl6UwtqEc" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p>
<p><br></p><p>Read more of our coverage of <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/a-reece" target="_blank">A-Reece </a>and<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/j-molley" target="_blank"> The Big Hash</a>. </p>
