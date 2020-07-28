Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.

D'Banj arrives at the 2019 WildAid Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. .

Nigerian Police Drop D'banj Rape Case

Seyitan Babatayo and D'banj will reportedly settle the rape case outside of court as the two-year investigation now comes to an end.