Nigerian Police Drop D'banj Rape Case
Seyitan Babatayo and D'banj will reportedly settle the rape case outside of court as the two-year investigation now comes to an end.
Nigerian police in charge of D'banj's ongoing rape case have decided to discontinue the investigation into the rape allegations made by Seyitan Babatayo. The decision comes after family representatives of both Babatayo and D'banj reportedly held a meeting to discuss the matter. Babatayo, who is "Aunt Seyitan" on Twitter, recently released a public statement in support of the case closing.
The 2018 case against the Nigerian Afrobeats star dominated headlines in international news The Guardian and BBC. Babatayo alleged that D'banj raped her in a hotel in Lagos but the artist denied that the event had taken place and even went on to sue for defamation of character. In a bizarre turn of events, Babatayo recently claimed through a series of tweets, that she had been arrested by undercover cops dressed as delivery men and harassed for 48 hours before her release. The tweets were then deleted.
Babatayo's case reportedly moved Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage, who voiced her concern online against the rising rates of gender-based violence. Countrywide protests then rippled through Nigeria with protesters demanding that the government take action in the growing number of murders of young women such as university student Vera Omozuwa. Babatayo now states she accepted the out-of-court settlement because all she really wants is 'peace'.
Read: Nigeria Declares 'State of Emergency' on Rape
Gender-based violence has been on the rise across the continent during the global lockdown. South African police case reports have also increased sharply during the continued lockdown as many women and victims of abuse have been forced to quarantine with their abusers.
- Woman Who Accused D'banj of Rape Denies Being Arrested ... ›
- Nigeria Declares 'State of Emergency' on Rape - OkayAfrica ›
- #JusticeForUwa, Nigerians Demand Answers for Student Killed in ... ›
- #WeAreTired: Nigerians Rally Online to Demand Justice for Victims ... ›
- 'Stop Killing Us': A Visual Short Story of Gender-Based Violence and ... ›
- Global Pandemic Fails to Stop South Africa's Gender-Based ... ›
- Tunisian Women March Against Gender-Based Violence - OkayAfrica ›
- "He had police friends so I couldn't even report the abuse": How ... ›