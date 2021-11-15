ghana
Politics
Nnamdi Okirike
Nov. 15, 2021 02:55PM EST
Credit: Bennian via Getty Images.

LGBT and Ghana flag on concrete wall.

Ghana's Anti-Gay Bill and What It Means For the Nation

A controversial bill criminalizing same-sex relationships is making its way through Ghana's parliament.

Over the past few months a number of rousing events have taken place surrounding the small but growing LGBTQ+ community in Ghana. Earlier this year we reported on #GhanaSupportsEquality, a social media campaign that was sparked as a result of increased backlash the LGBTQ+ community began to face from members of Ghana's society who are strongly opposed to the rights of the community.

In March, the headquarters of Ghana's official LGBTQ+ support group called LGBT+ Rights Ghana was subject to a raid by police, after the center became the target of a furious public backlash. That led to the forced closure of the center, which had opened barely a month prior. Following the raid, LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and their supporters began to push back, fighting for the rights and equality of the highly marginalized group using online advocacy, fundraising, and other means.

Recent developments have seen the presentation of an anti-gay bill in Ghana's parliament that criminalizes same sex relationships and other activities associated with the LGBTQ+ community. Named the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill", the 38-page bill proposes the following:

1. Up to five years in prison for LGBTQ+ Ghanaians

2. Forced medical procedures for intersex children

3. Jail terms for family members and teachers who fail to report gay relatives and students

4. Jail terms for public displays of same-sex affection or cross dressing

5. A 10-year jail term for LGBTQ+ advocacy

6. Criminalizing the distribution of material deemed pro-LGBTQ+ by the press

All this and more are contained in the draft of the bill presented before parliament, and that means that it isn't just LGBTQ+ Ghanaians who are in danger of being targets of such harmful legislation. Even allies of LGBTQ+ Ghanaians, human rights activists, or anyone at all who shows support or renders any form of help or protection to gay Ghanaians living in Ghana could be arrested.

Samuel Nartey George, the Ghanaian politician spearheading the bill with the support of seven other members of Ghana's parliament has been in both the local and international news for his strong advocacy of the bill. In an interview aired on BBC's Newsday program he defended the bill, stating that the bill is a reflection of the opinions and feelings of the majority of Ghanaians as well as the values and norms of Ghanaian society.The politician trended on Twitter following his articulate defense of the bill, seen by many to have one-upped the hosting journalist with his eloquent and witty responses.

The popular and controversial bill is currently awaiting a debate and vote in parliament. An exact date for those events to take place has not been established yet, but circumstances indicate that it will happen in just a matter of weeks. Ghana isn't the first African country to introduce anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, with such laws already existing in countries such as Nigeria and Uganda. But these proposed laws are the harshest seen by far.

The issue is highly polarizing, with the bill seeing strong support from members of Ghanaian society on one hand, and adamant opposition from LGBTQ+ Ghanaians, human rights activists, and the international community on the other. There has also been a high level of public response to the bill. Several known figures have come forward to publicly declare their support for the bill, including politicians and high-ranking members of Ghana's religious organizations of both Christian and Muslim faith. Roman Catholic Archbishop Philip Naameh told CNN that being LGBT is against Christian and Ghanaian values and that it could make the Muslim population of Ghana a majority and potentially turning Ghana into an Islamic State.

However, the international community doesn't share the same views, with the likes of the UN Human Rights Council, British religious figures, and more condemning the bill and even tweeting their support and concern for the community. A US State Department spokesperson told CNN the US government was concerned with the increasing rhetoric and actions that threaten the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

Ghana is a nation that has over the past few years become increasingly invested in tourism. The country is top of the list of African nations advocating for African Americans and other diasporas of African descent "returning home". The government of Ghana has even reportedly offered incentives such as immediate citizenship and other special accommodations for those who decide to make the country their home, whether the migrants' heritage has been traced to Ghana or not. 2019's "Year of Return" initiative championed by the Ghana's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture saw 1.1 million tourists make the trip to Ghana for the holiday season. That figure included thousands of individuals of the African diaspora visiting for the first time, some of which even resolved to make the coastline country their home, if not immediately then at least sometime in the future.

This was largely possible due to Ghana's reputation for being a peaceful nation, and one that asserts being exemplary in Africa for its respect for human rights. But with these recent developments it looks like that is slowly beginning to change, as the passing of this anti-gay bill into law could put this marginalized group and others at risk of imprisonment and more, completely and fully backed by the law. The bill passing into law could also see the violation of a significant number of human rights, a huge contrast to the nation's reputation. It also puts Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, a former human rights lawyer himself in a difficult position, as the world waits with bated breath to see not just the outcome of parliament's deliberation and vote, but the decision he will take once the controversial bill lands on his desk soon afterwards.

Style
Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Spotlight: Virtuoso Masters The Art of Cape Verdean Streetwear

With years in the industry under his belt, creator Marvin Lima is honoring his dreams, loved ones and heritage with his own line based in New York City.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists, and more who are producing vibrant, original work.

In our latest piece, we spotlight Cape Verdean rooted streetwear label Virtuoso. Creator and designer Marvin Lima's story follows one many of us are familiar with - he worked retail in his local mall, before moving on to higher roles in more exclusive spaces. Now, having accumulated over 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, and generating styled images for different brands and department stores, Lima has the tools and resources to succeed amongst his peers. Virtuoso (expert, master, maestro) blends the warm, earthy, and eye-catching tones associated with Cape Verde's style, with the casual yet charming nature of Western clothing trends. The company adds appeal but using close family and friends as models, and allowing them to present themselves as they desire.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Describe your background as an artist and the journey you've taken to get it to where it is today.

I developed an interest in fashion while working retail at a local mall. I started to understand the retail side of fashion, which led me to an assistant manager role at a small boutique named Rufskin. They had just opened their first NYC store, so I got to work closely with designers, and creative directors, allowing for somewhat of a hands-on experience. From retail, I moved into e-commerce styling, assisting stylists on photo shoots, and I got to work with a few photographers as well as creative directors. I got a second job assisting a pattern maker and got exposed to the production side there. I learned to measure and draft patterns; measure, cut, and sew garments. Eventually, I was offered a full-time stylist position at Barneys, where I worked with some of the more popular luxury brands. After 10 years of experience producing styled images for different brands, all these experiences helped me transition into the next phase of my career, which was creating my own brand.

What are central themes in your work and how have you told the story this time around?

Virtuoso made it a priority to collaborate with other African artists and has become a platform to showcase that work. From videographers, photographers, models, and even hair and makeup artists. This process has inspired me to incorporate more of myself into the brand. I have the freedom to express myself through Virtuoso, and I try to tell a story that incorporates my Cape Verdean roots. Our first editorial focuses on the island life, but fishermen and fisherwomen have inspired some of the stylings. We also used windmills and cassava in the set building.

How are you using fashion to translate African stories to a global market?

My first piece titled "Struggle of an African Mother" was inspired by my own mother's story of migrating to the United States. She left her native land taking her young son, with the hope of a better life. My art is an expression of some of these life lessons, and I know that this story is not exclusive to us, so I hope that others with similar experiences can relate and have a sense of community.

Can you talk about the use of colors, hairstyles, and jewelry in your work?

I use my family and friends as models most of the time, so while styling the shoots, I try to keep their preferred hairstyles and usually keep the jewelry to a minimum. I like to keep the focus on them, the set, and of course the garments.

What exciting projects are you currently working on/ What future projects are you excited to share with the world?

It looks like the fashion industry is growing towards more interconnectivity with the digital world and I'm excited to announce an NFT project that will be available soon. The digital art world of NFT is a new market, but we're living in this really interesting transitional era where we're seeing more and more of a digital impact in fashion.


Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

Image courtesy of Marvin Lima (Virtuoso_ny)

virtuoso.com

