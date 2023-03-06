Ghanaians Flock to Social Media to Celebrate Independence Day
Ghanaians worldwide are celebrating the country’s independence day— a day that represents the 66th year of Ghana’s independence from Britain’s rule.
Ghanaians worldwide are celebrating Ghana's 66th Independence Day. In Ghana, thousands of residents converged at the Adaklu Sports Stadium to celebrate the occasion and listen to President Nana Akufo-Addo address the nation. Esteemed dignitaries from other countries also attended the event to commemorate the occasion.
On March 6th, 1957, Ghana, which was formerly known as the Gold Coast, made history as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from Europe’s colonization rule. Kwama Nkrumah spearheaded the movement and was a significant power player in leading the West African culture hub out of colonization from Britain’s rule. After the celebration kicked off, President Akufo-Addo made a speech where he started off by thanking the dignitaries in attendance before praising the efforts of Ghana’s fore-leaders, who paved the way for its independence.
“Our forebears were united and strengthened in realizing one common purpose – the attainment of independence. It did not matter where they came from; it did not matter which tribe they belonged to; it did not matter which religious persuasion they subscribed to; and their standing in society certainly did not matter,” said Akufo-Addo. “
They recognized the fact that colonialism did not inure to our nation’s collective benefit, and they were determined to end it, and, indeed, they did.”
Ghana’s independence theme for this year is “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose,” a theme that serves as a clarion call for Ghanaians to continue to seek out progress for the nation, according to President Akufo Adoo.
For the entire day, Ghanaians have been flocking to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the occasion.
\u201c\u201cThe independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked-up with the total liberation of the African Continent\u201d -Kwame Nkrumah \n\n#ProudToBeGhanaian \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded\n#GhanaIndependenceDay \n#IndependenceDay \n#GhanaAt66\u201d— Princess .F. Nkrumah (@Princess .F. Nkrumah) 1678062728
\u201cIndependence Anniversary parade in Western Region led by the regional minister Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko, During the inspection he took to exhibit cars invented by indigene of Sekondi, known as \u201cInventor 1\u201d. #GhanaAt66 #GhanaIndependence\u201d— Benjamin Effah Amponsah\u2122\ufe0f (@Benjamin Effah Amponsah\u2122\ufe0f) 1678101862
\u201cHappy Independence Day mother land \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded#GhanaAt66\u201d— TACHA.ETH\ud83d\udd31\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded (@TACHA.ETH\ud83d\udd31\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded) 1678116256
\u201cIt\u2019s March 6th in Ghana, so happy Independence Day to my motherland \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded! #GhanaAt66\u201d— Aseda \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded (@Aseda \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded) 1678066584
\u201cHappy Independence Day \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded!\n#IndependenceDay #GhanaAt66\u201d— Ambassador Simone Giger (@Ambassador Simone Giger) 1678100329
\u201cThe flag: The face:\n#GhanaAt66 #Ghana66\u201d— ObaaAkua\ud83d\udc95. (@ObaaAkua\ud83d\udc95.) 1678106955
\u201cThe flag: The face: #GhanaAt66\u201d— Yaw\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded (@Yaw\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded) 1678125577
\u201cThe flag: The face:\n#GhanaAt66 #Ghana66\u201d— \ud83c\udf37lebama\ud83c\udf37 (@\ud83c\udf37lebama\ud83c\udf37) 1678117955
\u201cThe flag : The Face :\n\n#GhanaAt66\u201d— MS.AKUA ATWEMAA MENSAH (@MS.AKUA ATWEMAA MENSAH) 1678071739
Ghanaian celebrities and influencers also shared some of their tributes on social media.
- Bisa Kdei: 10 Things I Love About Ghana ›
- This Ghanaian Art Historian is Creating a 54-Volume Encyclopedia on African Culture ›
- Inside Accra's Fresh New Art Gallery, Opening This Ghanaian Independence Day ›