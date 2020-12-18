culture
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 18, 2020 07:43AM EST
Ghana Set to Open First Skate Park in Accra

Ghana's first ever skate park is set to open in 2021. The international project includes American-Ghanaian designer and Louis Vuitton's artistic director, Virgil Abloh.

Ghana is reportedly set to open up its first official skate park this late December. According to Vogue, the skate park is expected to open in the capital of Accra in July 2021. This comes after Ghana's decade long fledgling skate scene caught international attention. American-Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh, who is Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director, is part of the international project. The international collaboration also includes NGO Surf Ghana and pan-African fashion label, Daily Paper Clothing. The skate park has been aptly named "Freedom Skate Park".

Read: 'Africa Riding' Is the Series Chronicling the Rise of Skateboarding, Cycling & Rollerblading Culture Among African Youth

Freedom Skate Park is set to be a state of the art skate park that comes with Wi-Fi. Surf Ghana founder Sandy Alibo reportedly had a vision for the skatepark way back in 2016 and waited for project that would offer more than a half pipe. Abloh, by chance, discovered Ghana's prominent skate crew Skate Nation through a 2017 Vogue article which celebrated Skate Nation's punk style. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Abloh will contribute to the design of the skate park through his own design studio Alaska Alaska. Freedom Skate Park will be located in the the Dzorwulu district and will reportedly also sell skateboards and other skating equipment.

Co-Founder of the Daily Paper Clothing, Jefferson Osei, in a press release stated that:

"With this initiative we hope to evolve the skate culture in Ghana to the next leveland give locals a platform to grow their talents within a space that will hopefullybecome their biggest training ground to date. More than board sports, the park willbe a creative hub for young Ghanaians to come together, exchange ideas, inspireeach other and build their futures through recreational activities. They now have aplace where they can be themselves, freely develop their skills together with likeminded people and reach their true potential. Hence the name Freedom SkatePark."

Popular skate apparel Vans has also joined the venture and will reportedly contribute skateboarding classes. Skate Nation, lead by Joshua Odamtten, had about 30 members back in 2017. Dominique, originally from Gabon, was then the only female rep in the skate crew. Admittedly the crew has grown since then. Freedom Skate Park is anticipated to be the site for future international skate competitions. The international project has been termed a "global diasporic vision" by Daily Paper Clothing.

