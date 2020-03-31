heat of the month
Nnamdi Okirike
Mar. 31, 2020 04:42PM EST
Stonebwoy in "African Party"

The 12 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month

Featuring Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Samini, Sarkodie and more.

March has been quite an eventful month around the world. While almost everything has come to a standstill due to the pandemic, the creative world hasn't stopped. In an attempt to keep the content coming during this time of social distancing and self isolation, both the top shots and emerging acts have been showing out. As March comes to a close we give you a list of some of the best songs to come out of Ghana this month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Stonebwoy 'African Party'

This month, dancehall singer Stonebwoy began to outdoor singles from his upcoming album, Anloga Junction, slated to drop on April 24. He shared "African Party," a dancehall bop coupled with old-school style visuals. It's a decent introduction to what the singer has in store. We await the album!

Kuami Eugene ft Shatta Wale & Samini 'Ghana We Dey'

Afrobeats singer Kuami Eugene presented his first release of the year in the form of a patriotic dancehall bop featuring two of Ghana's dancehall kings—Samini and Shatta Wale. He dropped this one in the wake of Ghana's Independence Day – the 6th of March, and on it he celebrates his nation, assisted by the two dancehall titans.

Kwesi Arthur 'Revolution Sound (Thoughts Of King Arthur 6)'

Another independence day cut, superstar rapper and "Grind Day" hitmaker Kwesi Arthur took the opportunity to drop the sixth installment of his 'Thoughts of King Arthur' series. This one takes a different form as instead of just celebrating the nation he addressed a number of social and political issues plaguing the country. Kwesi barred no holds and pulled no punches, telling it how it is and calling for a revolution.

Sarkodie 'Anadwo' ft. King Promise (Official Video)

King Sark sure knows how to execute collaborations with singers, and his songs about love seem to be some of his best offerings. This time it's a tune with King Promise from his late 2019 album Black Love. He issued the official video, a romantic affair which added life to the smooth afrobeats tune.

Mugeez 'Chihuahua'

From time to time one-half of the superstar afrobeats duo R2Bees comes out with a solo single. This month, Mugeez issued a mid-tempo dancehall cut titled "Chihuahua," laced with striking synths and shrill electric guitars. He followed up shortly after with the official video. Fortunately for us, we can't get enough of the dreadlocked singer!

Shatta Wale 'Little Tip'

This month, controversial dancehall singer Shatta Wale rekindled his seemingly already squashed beef with Africa's most decorated rapper Sarkodie. The diss track titled "Little Tip" was aimed openly at its recipient and it sees the dancehall act going in on his counterpart with jabs attacking several areas of the rapper's life, including his pockets.

KiDi 'Enjoyment (Acoustic)'

Lynx Entertainment singer KiDi re-upped on his last release "Enjoyment" by providing an acoustic version of the song. On this one the superstar singer delivered a special rendition of the same song, a slower, more laid back, and romantic version of it, turning the hit song into a mellow ballad in the video of a live studio session.

Skillz 8Figure 'Gangsta'

Ground Up affiliate Skillz 8Figure issued his debut project and solo release, a 6-track EP titled Gangsta Luv. Our fave pick from the project is "Gangsta," but the project as a whole is a pleasant surprise from the newcomer who came through and showed music making skills that could easily rival that of his more seasoned peers. Gangsta Luv is six tracks of afrobeats perfection.

Almighty Trei 'Too Much' ft. Quamina MP

Buzzing act Almighty Trei teams up with Ground Up Chale act Quamina MP to present this joint offering titled "Too Much." Produced by Quamina MP, the afrobeats joint gives a taste of what it means to be enchanted by a woman who is "too much."

Sizz The Truth 'Gabba'

In this month's hip-hop fix, we were blessed by an EP by emerging rapper Sizz The Truth. It's his sophomore project titled Greyskies Are Smokescreens, and "Gabba" sees the rapper waxing lyrical about money, ambition and more over a mellow backdrop. Sizz is starting to be in a lot of conversations around Ghana hip-hop, and we can't wait to see what he does next.

Kwabsmah 'All Day'

F.O Records act Kwabsmah issued a brand new single and video, his first offering for the year titled "All Day." The Kenxshin and Uche B produced afro-R&B joint follows the singer as he sets the tone about a girl he loves and wishes to spend every waking moment with.

Tulenkey 'Corona'

Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey dished out a tune suitable for the times we're in currently. The song is titled "Corona," and it's a cover of rapper Bosom P-Yung's viral hit "Atta Adwoa." Here the rapper aired out his woes on the coronavirus, speaking on how the virus has affected businesses, particularly musicians and the music business.


ghana ghana music ghanaian music ghana songs heat of the month
The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month

Featuring Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Vinka and more.

East African artists have been keeping our spirits up with upbeat and catchy releases this month. Here are our picks for the best East African songs of the month.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month​

Featuring Niniola x Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Oxlade, Naira Marley, Davido, Mr Eazi, Joeboy and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in March.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


News Brief
Image courtesy of ARRAY.

What to Watch at Home During Coronavirus Shutdown: ARRAY's New Digital African Film Series

The film platform, from director Ava DuVernay, is hosting a weekly movie-viewing experience for the "global online community of cinephiles."

If you're looking for African films to dive into while at home during the coronavirus outbreak, a new digital series from award-winning director Ava DuVernay's film collective ARRAY is a great place to start. The multi-media platform and arts collective is launching its #ARRAYMatinee series, and each film will be available for viewing here.

#ARRAYMatinee is a virtual movie-viewing experience that will screen a string of the collective's previously released independent films from Africa and the diaspora. The weekly series begins on Wednesday, April 1 with a viewing of the 2015 South African coming-of-age film Ayanda. "Viewers will take a cinematic journey to the international destinations and cultures featured in five films that were released via the ARRAY Releasing independent film distribution collective that amplifies that work of emerging filmmakers of color and women of all kinds," says the platform in a press release. To promote a communal viewing experience, viewers are also encouraged to have discussions on Twitter, using the hashtag #ARRAYMatinee.

The five-part series will run weekly until May 13, and also includes films from Liberia, Ghana, and Grenada. See the full viewing schedule below with descriptions from ARRAY, and visit ARRAY's site at the allotted times to watch.

News Brief
Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

'If you have no savings you are screwed': South African Artists Call For Coronavirus Relief

South African artists take to social media to criticize the government's lack of plans during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

On Monday morning, a few ministers—including the minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa—asked South Africans on Twitter to partake in a #LockdowngymChallenge.

