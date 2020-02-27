The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month
Featuring Sarkodie, M.anifest, Efya, Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, Lord Paper x Bosom P-Yung and more.
February has been quite the month for music. From the top shots in music right down to the rising new acts, we give you a list of some of the best songs to come out of Ghana this month. Check them out below.
M.anifest 'Beat 2'
Rapper M.anifest announced his official brand ambassadorship of a newly acquired bank in Ghana, Absa Bank, with this bar heavy trap joint and a real-time style video to match. Shortly prior, he had issued his fans with snippets of two different beats, asking them to choose which one he should hop on as his next release. Consensus fell on the second beat, hence the name "Beat 2," and this joint right here is the end result.
Lord Paper x Bosom P-Yung 'Asabone'
Singer Lord Paper proves himself to be a surefire star once again, as he issues this solid old-school style song, featuring the viral sensation turned buzzing rapper Bosom P-Yung along with a video likewise mirroring the song's era with its theme.
Big Dragon (Efya) 'Perish'
In the second offering so far of Ghanaian soul singer Efya's alter ego Big Dragon, the songstress blesses us with a modern neo-soul ballad. On the hook she sings "If you leave, I go die, I go perish oh," bringing a sense of candid urgency to the trap-infused R&B tune. It'll keep you hooked until you find yourself right back at the beginning of the song, listening all over again.
Sarkodie 'Bumper'
On this one, Africa's most decorated rapper Sarkodie tries his hand at the most buzzing style of afrobeats at the moment – the Zanku sound. He presents the track along with a dance video in which he doesn't appear, but instead allows his dancers to take center stage and show their skills, while he drops bars all over the vibrant instrumental in absentia.
King Promise feat. Chivv 'Commando' (Remix)
On Valentine's Day the talented Legacy Life Entertainment singer King Promise dropped the official remix of his chart topping hit "Commando" from his debut album As Promised. However, this time around the singer set his sights on the Dutch market as he features Netherlands-based recording artist Chivv.
Wendy Shay 'Birthday Song'
The Ghanaian afrobeats and dancehall diva dropped this one to mark her birthday, the 20th of February. With an impressive video shot entirely on iPhone, she gives us a look into how she chose to celebrate her solar return: frolicking fun with friends.
Shatta Wale 'Save Her Heart'
The controversial dancehall titan Shatta Wale dropped this single and video right in time for Valentine's Day, where he advocates against the breaking of hearts in love affairs. On this afro-dancehall tune, the singer urges young brothers to do just as the title suggests, save her heart.
Stonebwoy 'Sobolo'
The reggae and dancehall titan Stonebwoy hopped in the ring this month with this catchy afrobeats tune, but in the accompanying official video he adds a twist and instead delivers a live performance of the song with his band, turning the afrobeats joint into a beautiful hi-life composition.
Apolo Imon 'Holla'
Ghana based afrobeats act Apolo Imon outdoors his first release of the year, which he affirms is the very first drop in a planned marathon release of music content, as the singer claims to have a total of three albums titled The Trinity ready and waiting to go. And if the vibes of "Holla" are anything to go by, trust that we're definitely in for a treat.
This month talented singer, songwriter, and producer Sam Opoku issued us the official video to the song he closed 2019 with, "Okay". He affirms his blessings and offers a dose of encouragement as he sings and dances the night away in the video shot on location in Phoenix, Arizona.
